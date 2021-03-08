Waze really needs this new feature that Google Maps already has!

As it is or as dark mode exists in our lives, it becomes more and more a trend. Personally, I love it so much, especially since I end up working my laptop several times a night in bed that I don’t need to wake my wife and son with a glow that can illuminate the entire room. This dark mode is cross-cutting for everyone Sites It can be found on computers and smartphones. But what does this have to do with Waze and Google Maps?

Waze really needs this News Google Maps already exists!

Now Google recently updated Google Maps with the support of Full Dark Mode, which undoubtedly worked very well. In Waze, more or less. It is true that this application already comes with a similar display style, but there is no doubt that it requires a completely dark mode. And all for a very simple reason.

Waze is an app created for drivers, and it gives the dark mode the right meaning, especially when using the app at night. However, if the experience is not complete, things will not go so well.

At this time, users can manually activate this special display style from the app’s settings screen. Once activated, it will darken on the map and in the window where we can report events.

This makes perfect sense because we use the map a lot.

On the other hand, the essential feature that sets this report apart from others is the incident reporting screen.

But as I said before, Waze needs a completely dark mode. In particular it covers all menus and components of the application. This includes the search box. Starting the search screen overnight in search or opening the settings interface while everything is in dark mode does not have to be the best experience for the eyes. This only gets worse when the screen brightness is not automatically adjusted on the smartphone.

Of course, you should not use these features while driving, but many do. If we add an alternative between white and dark screens, the result can be catastrophic.

Stay still awake Not specified Nothing about complete dark mode for Android and iPhone. Considering that Google has already released this update for Google Maps, it is only a matter of time before this application gets the same visual treatment.

