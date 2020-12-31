We all need it against Govt-19

The Govt-19 epidemic has changed the reality and plan of people around the world. Uncertainties about the disease and the effects on the world economy affect every citizen in a certain way. Known measures to combat the spread of the virus include personal awareness, changing habits and a collective desire for unity with the goal of defeating the real enemy: SARS-Cowie-2.

Positive tests reveal a progressive and proportional increase, occupation of the bedside and intensive treatment until gradual deterioration until the current situation is reached. Fatigue occupies the whole population and the desire to return to normalcy, or the new nature goes beyond the ability to respect all norms – in some situations it may seem exaggerated.

However, the solution is not personal. The problem is in the whole society. Health ethics can only be complied with if the entire population is responsible and united for the benefit of all.

In every life we ​​lose to Govt-19, family and friends suffer. A team of health experts lives by the weight of failure. Everyone sees crowds in parks, bars and ballrooms as they leave an ICU, or count the days of isolation, or mourn the loss of a loved one. In this moment, feelings of frustration, despair and frustration consume the energy and ambition of a team that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the first week of March. Health professionals are also tired. As if people are tired.

The man who lost someone in Govt-19 regrets not staying home, not going to a party, not communicating with a co-worker, and not working in his workplace. Do not doubt that. The time has come for unity, responsibility, solidarity and collective support.

Join us in this battle and see what you can do:

1. Wash your hands often. Several times a day, at least once every hour.

2. Wash your hands before feeding and before bringing your hands to your face.

3. Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose without first washing or rinsing your hands.

4. Wear a mask regularly in all situations where you encounter people who do not live in your home.

5. Use the mask properly. The mask should cover the nose and mouth, not touch. Whenever you need to touch the mask, wash your hands back and forth with soap and water or alcohol gel.

6. Keep a distance of at least one meter from those with masks.

7. Do not approach people without a mask.

8. Regularly clean areas and areas of aggressive touch in public situations or share with people who do not live in the same home as you.

9. Protect those at risk. Help by making purchases safer.

10. Avoid physical contact with those in the risk group. You can maintain emotional, emotional and virtual communication. Avoid physical contact only.

11. Praise the companies for complying with the recommended protocols.

12. Report, report and avoid companies that do not comply with safety measures.

13. Do not enter companies often or without restriction on the number of users or customers.

14. Do not hold or attend banquets, meetings or dinners with people who do not live in your home. This is not the time to make visits.

15. If you experience respiratory symptoms, do not go to work or supermarket. Stay at home or seek medical treatment.

16. If you have symptoms, do not test before three days. If a family member has a positive test, stay home.

17. If you collect an exam for Govt-19, stay home until the test results come out. Exit emergency or emergency medical appointments only.

18. Do not frequent the indoor environment with people who do not live in your home. Keep the windows open, which is conducive to the cross circulation of air. Make sure people always wear a mask.

19. Do not consume liquid or solid foods in places without proper care: body distance, surface cleaning, seated people and limited general population.

It’s time for everyone to think about the whole thing by doing their part.

Director, State Health Monitoring Center