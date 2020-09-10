We can finally find out the origins of the mysterious stream orbiting the Milky Way

like Jormungand porn Because it surrounds Earth, the entire galaxy is in a ring. Massive high-speed gas flows cover much of the Milky Way, which is about 200,000 light-years away.

We know to some extent where it came from. It is quite definitively linked to the large and small Magellanic Clouds, orbiting dwarf galaxies, and will eventually be encroached by the Milky Way. This gives the space snake the name of the Magellanic Stream.

However, while chemically, the Magellanic stream coincides with the Magellanic Cloud, there is one aspect that has puzzled astronomers for decades. There is gas in that stream with a mass of 1 billion solar, and the model could not explain why the two satellite galaxies are losing so much.

“so” Astronomer Elena D’Onghia explained “We came up with a new solution that excels at describing the mass of a stream,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison.

According to their new model, the gas does not come from the Magellanic Cloud itself. Rather, it is extracted from the galaxy’s halo, a massive cloud of gas and plasma that surrounds most galaxies.

All sky views of the Magellan Stream. (D. Nidever et al., NRAO / AUI / NSF, A. Mellinger, Leiden-Argentine-Bonn Survey, Parkes Observatory, Westerbork Observatory, Arecibo Observatory)

The Magellan Cloud and Milky Way dance is interesting, with two satellite galaxies orbiting each other and together orbiting the larger Milky Way. This complex interaction Warping All three galaxies, and the Milky Way Disturbing magellan clouds.

Previously, as two dwarf galaxies entered the Milky Way’s gravitational sphere of influence, it was thought that the tidal fission from the Milky Way led to the Magellan Stream. However, this model could only occupy about 10% of the observed river mass.

“This stream is a 50-year puzzle,” said Andrew Fox, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute. “We didn’t have a good explanation of where it came from. What’s really interesting is that we’re closing the explanation now.”

What’s new here is the Magellan Cloud Enough to have your own halo.

A team led by astronomer Scott Lucchini from the University of Wisconsin-Madison performed its own simulation of the Magellanic Cloud orbiting the Milky Way.

They calculated that the halo of warm gases around the Magellanic Clouds called Magellanic Corona would have dramatically changed the way the Magellanic Stream was formed.

According to their simulations, formation was a two-step process. The first phase occurred long before the Magellanic Clouds were captured by the Milky Way, but when they were orbiting each other. The Great Magellanic Cloud lost a small amount of gas itself by stealing material from the Small Magellanic Cloud.

This process took about 5.7 billion years, and when the Milky Way was captured by the Milky Way, it led to a halo of gas equivalent to the mass of about 3 billion solar surrounding the two galaxies. At this point, gravity has planted the seeds of the Magellanic Stream, and the halo gives about 10 to 20% of the final mass.

Simulation animation. (Elena D’Onghia and Scott Lucchini / University of Wisconsin-Madison)

After the two galaxies were captured in the Milky Way orbit in the second phase, the interaction of our galaxy’s gravitational force with its own galactic halo pulled a fifth of the mass of the Magellan’s corona, creating the remaining flow.

According to the team’s simulations, this two-stage sequence of events reproduces the structure and mass of the Magellan River, including the branch of a stream called the Leading Arm that orbits ahead of the two dwarf galaxies.

We haven’t been able to detect Magellanic Corona directly yet, but the team’s model provides a toolkit for that.

The gas cloud should contain highly ionized carbon and silicon states. You can use the Hubble Space Telescope to observe distant quasars through the Magellanic Corona and analyze light to see if they have passed through significant clouds of these substances on their way to the solar system.

“The background quasar gaze is not contaminated by the interstellar material of the Great Magellanic Cloud, which provides a clear opportunity for detection of the Magellanic Corona.” Researchers wrote in their papers.

