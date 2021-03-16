We have to lend to those who run, keep their feet, and deserve a balance

Head coach accepts dive against Famaliko (2-2), loses second in the standings

Analysis: “Before I started, I wanted to send a warm-up to the family of Petrinho, a very young Prague supporter who died due to a tumor. He came to our training and died. A warm-up for the family. He has good players, who know the lead and the league, they did not play well as a team, but he is a dangerous coach in transition. There was a good reaction from Famaligo, we lost the pressure ahead and Famaligo justified the draw because he made a better second half than us. “

changes: “It was not in our opinion that Galeno did not make much of an impact on the game. We noticed the change. We know how to cope with similar changes in the previous game, today they were more defensive than the offensive occupation, but a lot more deserving from Famaliko.

Classification: “We didn’t get three points, we took one point. We haven’t lost in many games. It’s going to be complicated for any team today. For everyone, all of the things I mentioned above. The goal is to win.