Home World “We have to think about the colonial war,” said Ramalho Eins Colonialism

“We have to think about the colonial war,” said Ramalho Eins Colonialism

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
"We have to think about the colonial war," said Ramalho Eins Colonialism

Former President of the Republic Eins Branch Supported in an interview this Monday that there is not a clean wars TVI24, When questioned by Miguel Sauza Tavares about the Portuguese colonial past. Ramalho Ines asked, “What is war without co-damage or war crimes? What is pure war?”

You May Also Like

Children Elena and Christina respond to the controversy after being vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

Children Elena and Christina respond to the controversy after being vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

Josin Katar Morera has already fired four advisers after leaving Liverey. Josin Katar Morera

Josin Katar Morera has already fired four advisers after leaving Liverey. Josin Katar Morera

The gym owner was forced to close even though he was only on site

The gym owner was forced to close even though he was only on site

Colleagues and longtime friends will find that they are ... sisters

Colleagues and longtime friends will find that they are … sisters

Lisbon Statues: "There must be debate, there must be debate" | Lisbon

Lisbon Statues: “There must be debate, there must be debate” | Lisbon

Covid-19: variante inglesa está em 29 países europeus

The English variant is found in 29 European countries

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *