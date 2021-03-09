“We have to think about the colonial war,” said Ramalho Eins Colonialism

Former President of the Republic Eins Branch Supported in an interview this Monday that there is not a clean wars TVI24, When questioned by Miguel Sauza Tavares about the Portuguese colonial past. Ramalho Ines asked, “What is war without co-damage or war crimes? What is pure war?”

“In our war, there were exaggerations,” Ramalho Enes admitted in the same interview Colonial War“Those who waged war understand war,” he added.

“We must consider the deep and fundamental issues of the colonial war, and we must do the same with the Portuguese-speaking countries,” he proposed, while at the same time refraining from discussing the location of the epidemic.

In an interview in which he supported the seven-year term of the presidency, he was pleased that Ramalho Eins was re-elected Marcelo Rebello de Sous sa For a second presidency.

The former head of state (between 1976 and 1986) took the latest position Code removal of Praça do Imprio Refers to the islands in Bel முன்னாள்m and the former Portuguese colonies. Ramalho Eins said the debate was indeed “an insult to this festival associated with the country’s past and an undesirable attitude”.

Speaking to the weekly “Nasser to Soul”, Eins argued that the country’s heritage should be respected. “Without an empire we would sometimes not be able to maintain independence. We would be a ‘lesser’ Catalonia. We were able to be sovereign in the most difficult moments of the empire,” he notes.

Discussion on the lines of Praça do Imp இன்rio a Petition against the removal of those symbols. Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina has already classified the issue as “absurd” because the floral arrangements in question have not been in place for decades.

On the contrary, Ramalho Eins says that “ending the memory of the past is not right, it is unnecessary, it is undesirable.”