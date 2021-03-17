We went to dance with Les Blanc at SXSW Online 2021

– Advertising –



“Long live the difference! Louisiana is different. Here we speak French. “. One with this message Exterior It opens “Spend all this“Les’ blank film, 1972, which closely follows the ethnic Cajun people.”Descendants of the colonialists who created the first French colony in North America in 1604, part of Canada, now known as Nova Scotia“.

As the now-opening documentary explains, the Akkadians lived a quiet pastoral life for 150 years, demanding that citizens abandon their Catholic faith and take up arms against the enemy until the British took control of the area. Land and evicted. The Akkadians refused to fight, expelling all British insurgents from the territory, and then began the process of dispersing the remaining 8,000. Half of them died at sea and the other half were sent to the American colonies between Boston and Georgia. Poorly received, they left for Louisiana, where they found acceptance among the French and Spaniards, positioning themselves in a region between New Orleans and Texas. With rich lands and abundant food (mainly fish) they lived there for 200 years and were practically isolated. Fugitive slaves, pirates and some Anglo-Saxons were welcomed, and for many years they adopted the language and their way of life. Despite the influence of new roads, television, and the discovery of oil in the region, the unique culture of the Agadians is now known as the “Cajun” (English corruption of the French Agadian).

Disappearing in 2013, at the age of 77, American filmmaker Les Blanc described the criteria: “Uncompromisingly independent (…) rarely disappears with his camera in cultural spaces rarely seen on screen – especially in the suburbs of the United States”. Although it was a huge success, “The burden of dreams”, About the perception of classic and super complex“Fitzscarraldo”Werner Herzog wrote, or filmed one of the best Other Of the seventh art, “Werner Herzog eats his shoes“As the name suggests, Errol shows eating German shoe as a result of Morris’ promise”The gates of heaven”, Les Blanc created suburban areas such as the ghost town in Louisiana, where he often filmed works of a remarkably racist nature, exploring music, gastronomy and the way of life of the people. Examples of this are:Spend all this”(1972), but“Dry Wood”(1973),“Spicy pepper”(1973),“Yum, yum, yum! Taste of Cajun and Creole cuisine”(1990) e“I went to the dance / I went to the dance”(1989), which has now been reset to the 5K version, which will be on display worldwide at SXSW Online 2021.

“When I do “Spend all this”, My original aim was to make a comprehensive film about French-speaking and all cultures with common heritage and language. When I went there with the camera, at least with the money and time to stay there, I found that the whites only invited me to dinner. (2) Racism was so strong at the time that white people did not really want to hang out with blacks. That was in 1972. Before I knew it, I was spending all my money and only filmed all my pictures with whites. I felt bad about it.”

LES BLANK to FOLKSTREAM, coming soon “Dry Wood”

I went to the dance / I went to the dance

Prior to concepts such as 4D cinema, an organization that combined 3D production with physical effects to synchronize the film – plain – when his films were presented to the public – cooked delicious food that could take the audience with emotion (by smell) beyond the observational cinema that provided it True. In fact, the criterion even called its work Cinema life. That vitality, joy and uniqueness are felt in every 24 frames of this film signed by Blank with Chris Strachwitz and Maureen Gosling, where throughout the history of music in southwestern French Louisiana, Cajun and Sidego are particularly important, once again we know his people.

At this time, and as the blank shows, Cajun music (as well as gastronomy and architecture) included not only the old Acadia (from the Celtic) but already Creole influences, from the free slaves, who in turn brought with them African descent. The situation is similar in Gideco, which is located in southwestern Louisiana in the early twentieth century Blues, Rhythm and Blues, Creole and Cajun music.

“I was on the ball”- between interviews, concerts, photo recordings and Cajun’s daily life – it begins in the history of the Agadian people and reaches Cajun, where violinist Dennis McKee (19893-1989) and accordionist and creole singer Amethyst Arroyo designed a type of accordion artist Legion and violinists Sadie Corville (McKee’s brother-in-law) and Ernest Frooke are also very relevant. McGee just presents us with some traces of his life, he was already the widow of 2 women and had 15 children, 10 of whom were with his current wife.

From there, we followed the changes in his legacy and Ame Artoin. Michael Ducet, Beauzoil, Clipton Sr., Mark and Ann Savoy, D.L. We see names like Maynard, Paul Deckle, John Delafos, and others, while observing the maintenance of a native culture that stumbled in the 1930s. New people with new roads and careers, but it gained new vigor after World War II and attracted new attention to its music from the eruption of music festivals, which attracted young people to form new musicians and bands.

A restoration to the world to discover Les Blanc

Provide a group on SXSW “I was on the ball“Herod Blanc, who was the director and producer of this remake, talked a little bit about his father and the hope he had in regaining a new interest in Les Blanks:”The Blues Accord to ‘Lightnin’ Hopkins ”(1970) actually began his career. In those days, if there was a film that resonated with the audience, it would travel around the world. The only places to show these films are at film festivals and some ‘arthouse’ rooms. As times have changed, the transition to digital and the changes in distribution have had a huge impact on Les Blanc. He did not enter the digital world. That’s when I came on the scene, but paradoxically I felt like a dinosaur because I trained him to work on film, not digitally. With the help of Anthony Matt I was able to run a resolution with a higher quality than the original record. 5K, with more details than eye-catching details. With a global SXSW audience, I hope the film will expose Les Blanc’s work to a wider audience and arouse interest in it. This part of the culture, so important, seems to have been forgotten over and over again. People could not access these images. It is a great honor for me that SXSW is re-introducing this film. ”