Home sport We will continue our dream P says Paulo Jorge Pereira

We will continue our dream P says Paulo Jorge Pereira

Jan 19, 2021 0 Comments
We will continue our dream P says Paulo Jorge Pereira

Article

Titles

Statements by Portuguese coach Paulo Jorge Pereira after the win against Algeria this Monday. The Portuguese team will now face Norway in the main round.

Next stage: “Things are never possible. We will continue our dream as we said from the beginning.”

Main round ticket with six points: “It could not be really better. It’s almost impossible to do better. Today I’m so happy, we were able to rotate the players, we equalized the minutes. They continue their careers, but without compromising their success in the sport. “

Could Portugal be stronger than its next rival, Norway? “Of course I do, we may have beaten Norway last year, in which case we have not been so effective. But we will try to fix things and improve in that way. We fully believe we can win, but we’m one of the best teams in the world. Will be within our borders. “

READ  College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

You May Also Like

The Ball - v Govt-19? Everyone is being attacked, even the President விளையாட்டு (Sports)

The Ball – v Govt-19? Everyone is being attacked, even the President விளையாட்டு (Sports)

The Ball - «They removed all menstruation and bone marrow from my knee ...» (UK)

The Ball – «They removed all menstruation and bone marrow from my knee …» (UK)

Messi in bad shape: Argentina risk four suspensions - Barcelona

Messi in bad shape: Argentina risk four suspensions – Barcelona

Milan beat Inter Ronaldo's Juventus to equalize

Milan beat Inter Ronaldo’s Juventus to equalize

Arthur Messi and Ronaldo reveal the differences between leadership and who is the best captain

Arthur Messi and Ronaldo reveal the differences between leadership and who is the best captain

FC Porto and Benfica win, defending leadership against Sporting Olivier

FC Porto and Benfica win, defending leadership against Sporting Olivier

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *