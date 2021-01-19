We will continue our dream P says Paulo Jorge Pereira

Statements by Portuguese coach Paulo Jorge Pereira after the win against Algeria this Monday. The Portuguese team will now face Norway in the main round.

Next stage: “Things are never possible. We will continue our dream as we said from the beginning.”

Main round ticket with six points: “It could not be really better. It’s almost impossible to do better. Today I’m so happy, we were able to rotate the players, we equalized the minutes. They continue their careers, but without compromising their success in the sport. “

Could Portugal be stronger than its next rival, Norway? “Of course I do, we may have beaten Norway last year, in which case we have not been so effective. But we will try to fix things and improve in that way. We fully believe we can win, but we’m one of the best teams in the world. Will be within our borders. “