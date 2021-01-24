Wedding of Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina: a couple celebrates the union during a trip

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are married! According to columnist Leo Dias, the wedding ceremony took place in Hawaii in December of last year when the surfer went to a championship and took his then-girlfriend for the trip. Also according to the publication of the newspaper “Metrópoles”, the ritual that marked the union of the athlete with the model, together publicly for less than a year, is symbolic and was performed in Hawaiian customs. Without validity in Brazil, the celebration costs around R $ 2,500.

Just before landing in Hawaii, where they decided to get married, Yasmin and Gabriel enjoyed days off in the Maldives Islands, a popular destination for many celebrities. On occasion, the couple have stayed at the Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Resort, whose daily rates start at R $ 1,140 and have services such as overwater bungalows with hydromassage, tennis courts, a spa and activities such as the snorkeling, fishing and surfing.

Gabriel Medina has stopped following Yasmin Brunet

Last Friday, Gabriel Medina abandoned Yasmin Brunet and caused a sensation on social networks. Amid rumors of the couple breaking up, who even got a tattoo, the model told columnist Leo Dias: “It wasn’t intentional. I even warned him it would happen,” she said. said, referring to rumors that they are no longer together.

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet are parents of animals

Besides writing the word Love [amor, em inglês] in their hands, Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina have another strong bond between them. In July 2020, the surfer and the model adopted two puppies. “New members,” said Luiza Brunet’s daughter, pointing to the puppies. They later also adopted a cat that they named Simba.

Recently, Gabriel mentioned the gesture on his social network: “I didn’t think there would be adopted animals, but one day I saw them abandoned in the street and something touched me deeply. We ended up adopting two dogs who were so hungry that they would cry every time we put food for them and they swallowed as fast as if there was no food afterwards. It broke my heart. We also adopted a kitten that we saw in the middle of a road alone and weak. I don’t think he would survive on his own for long. in Yasmin, we stopped the car and took the kitten without thinking twice. Every day I am very thankful that God gave me the chance to help them.

(By Carmen Moreira)