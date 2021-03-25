Home Top News Weird! Thousands of spiders invade the residence in Australia; look

Weird! Thousands of spiders invade the residence in Australia; look

Mar 26, 2021 0 Comments
Fleeing from historic flooding in New South Wales, Australia, thousands of spiders have invaded the garden of Matthew Lovenfosse’s home in Kichela Creek, located in one of the areas worst hit by ‘the flood’. The fences of the residence have been covered this week with countless black spots.

“There are tons of them. They are everywhere. Not just spiders. There are spiders, lizards, there is everything,” Matthew, who lives with his wife and two children, said on Channel 9. .

“When I was a kid this happened once and I remembered it. Then when the flood came I went out to take a look and, yes, they were everywhere,” a- he added.

Photo: Playback / Twitter

According to the resident, spiders, although they cause nightmares in many, are harmless. He even took some with his hands to show that the family is not in danger.

“When the waters come down, they will be gone,” he said. Matthew himself had gone viral days ago when he recorded thousands of arachnids being stolen from a wetland.

