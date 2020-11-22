Home World Went in 30 seconds: The new owner drove the car

Nov 22, 2020 0 Comments
The most recent attempt to set a world record for the shortest ownership of a new vehicle was a dude from Northamptonshire, England, who captured his car 30 seconds later.

Pure coincidence ended the man’s right to silver Renault McCain, As revealed by police on the Northampton Hub Specials Twitter channel. But common sense and obedience to the law may have prevented it. Shortly after driving the car earlier this week, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a police vehicle.

It was then – you guessed it – that he was asked for his documents, something he could not provide: insurance.

“This vehicle is upside down with our motor,” Police say. “The driver told authorities he brought the car 30 seconds ago, which was once true. Unfortunately he took his chances of not insuring it. You all know what happens next. # Confiscated.”
As this bizarre incident was made public on social media, jokes did not stop coming inside. “Finished in 30 seconds,” Leaving the name of the cult movie Went in 60 seconds, Liked, but “No car from new car” There comes a strong quiz. The key is that in the UK, not getting insurance on your car is a surefire way to find yourself in a position to find alternative transportation routes in the future.

This does not mean that drivers are prevented from taking their chances. Northamptonshire has been conducting Operation Journey, a road safety campaign throughout October, and the findings reveal that driving without insurance is the most common traffic offense. It always ends in the seizure of the vehicle.

