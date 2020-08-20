Home Tech Western Digital’s new transportable SSDs are speedier than at any time

Aug 20, 2020
Western Digital’s new portable SSDs are faster than ever

Western Electronic has together because a mainstay for portable really hard drives with its well known My Passport line, but its a short while ago started to change its emphasis to solid-condition drives — and now the corporation is launching its 2nd-technology My Passport SSD lineup, which delivers even a lot quicker speeds than the original.

The new My Passport SSDs borrow from the in general design and style language from the present-day really hard generate models, but exchange the angular corners and waves with a more rounded structure to convey to the two strains apart. The concept is that the difficult generate lineup — with its bigger capacities of up to 5TBs on a one gadget — will serve buyers hunting for sheer storage, whilst the new SSDs will offer you superior speed and longevity.

Speed is the identify of the sport listed here: the new push supports the USB-C 3.2 Gen-2 typical, and claims up to 1050MB/s examine speeds and up to 1000MB/s generate (around 2 times as fast as the original 2018 My Passport SSD). The new drives also give a five 12 months guarantee, and will arrive in grey, crimson, blue, and gold hues.

To start out, Western Electronic will be launching a 500GB choice for $119.99 and a 1TB model for $189.99 (the two in gray) starting off today, though a lot more hues and a greater 2TB potential drive are planned for release later on this calendar year.

