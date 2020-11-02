Home World Whale tail rescue catches a runaway subway train in the Netherlands

Nov 02, 2020 0 Comments
This was really a coincidence.

The driver of the subway train escaped injury when the front wagon stepped on the high end of the rail and was caught by a piece of a nearby whale tail. Dutch Port city of Rotterdam.

The train was perched on one of the two tail fins known as “flukes” several meters (yards) above the ground.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, the whale tail of the sculpture caught the front wagon of the subway train as it passed the high end of the rail with a driver who escaped from an injury at Spijkenisse near Rotterdam, Netherlands. (AP Photo / Peter Dejon)

This has caused such confusion locally, adding that coronavirus restrictions are in force as local authorities urge tourists to stay away.

Nevertheless, about 50 people were on site until late Monday to figure out how to stabilize and dismantle the train as the winds got stronger.

“The team of experts is investigating how we can secure and put it down,” said Carly Gorter, spokesman for local security authorities.

“It’s tricky,” she added.

Maarten Struijs, the architect who designed the sculpture, told Dutch broadcaster RTL that he was pleased with the fact that it could save the driver’s life.

“It’s amazing that it’s so strong,” he said. “If plastic has been erected for 20 years, I don’t expect it to hold a subway wagon.”

The company that runs the subway line said that the driver was not injured and the train had no passengers when it crashed through a stop barrier at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse on the southern edge of Rotterdam early Monday morning. The station is the final station of the subway line.

Authorities have begun an investigation into how the train can cross the barrier at the end of the railroad track. Rijnmondveilig security authorities said the driver is being interviewed as part of an investigation.

