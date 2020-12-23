Home Tech What are the switch games you have played the most this year? Find out in Nintendo’s annual review

Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
2020 has almost come to an end, and to cover things up, Nintendo has now sent out its ‘Review Annual Review’ page directly.

You have an account registered in the United States or Canada, all you have to do Sign in to the Nintendo website View all of your own personalized stats. As Nintendo mentioned, this will reveal your most played game, total hours and more.

If you do not have an account in this region but are still interested in what it looks like, no need to worry …

We have called “Core Gamer” and an American based video maker Zion Cross To share his own highlights. We asked him what October 29 was because it was his busiest day. Here is what he had to say:

“I was playing Jurassic World Evolution. I ran my switch for a while to try to make more money from my park. I finished that game that day to produce and open the content for our Nintendo Life video.”

Annual Review Part 10
Annual Review Part 9
Annual Review Part 6
Annual Review Part 8
Annual Review Part 3

How did your own ‘review year’ go? Are there any similarities to Zion’s conclusions? Let us know in the comments below.

