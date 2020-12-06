What are those lights in the sky above Montana?

Some Montons saw something slightly different in the sky on Saturday night.

In the video below, Kara Posler sent word that she and her husband noticed that there were lights in the night sky.

They began to disappear and then reappeared. Kara says it happened a few minutes west at 8pm near Kelly Island (near Missoula).

He says he doesn’t trust aliens, so he thought it was some kind of military exercise – but those lights actually flew upward on small satellites launched by SpaceX.

The SpaceX website Explains: “SpaceX is developing a broadband Internet system that meets the needs of consumers around the world. Starling, powered by a constellation of low-Earth orbiting satellites, provides fast, reliable Internet to people with little or no connection. Rural communities and existing services are very expensive or unreliable. “Website Space.com There is information on how you can monitor the movement of satellites.

This is not the first time a string of Starling satellites has been seen and raised eyebrows over Montana. In December 2019 , People in Browning, Rocky Boy and Lodgepole shared photos with MTN News, which showed a row of bright lights in the sky, and people in other parts of Montana reported seeing them.