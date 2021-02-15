What if the Brazilian species are real? Check out the trailer for “Invisible Ensemble” available on Netflix on February 5th

An environmental policeman has been injured in the mysterious appearance of a pink dolphin on a beach in Rio de Janeiro after his wife died … does that mean anything? However, all are integrated into the new original Brazilian Netflix series, Invisible city. What if the myths you have always heard are true and hidden among us? ‘S official trailer and key photos Invisible city I just left. Available on February 5, this is the first live project he has worked on in the animated series by Oscar-nominated Brazilian director Carlos Saltenha. Ice age It is RioAlso in the animated film Ferdinand.

Of seven chapters Invisible city It addresses current and important themes such as the preservation of the environment and the preservation of Brazilian popular culture, while analyzing human relationships in the context of exciting myths and films. The series stars Marco Pecosi and Alessandra Necrini, as well as Jessica Chorus, Fabio Lago, Wesley Guimares, Manuela Diggs, Julia Conrad, Jose Dumont, Victor Sparbon and Urea Maranho.

Invisible city Produced by Betto Gas and Francesco Civita (Protico Films), starring Kyto Artis (Protico Films), Marissa Pullman (Bottle Cape Productions) and Marco Anton (Boyceba Films) in executive production. Myrna Noguevara is the lead screenwriter. The series is directed by Louis Caroni and Julia Jordav, under the general direction of Louis Caroni

About Netflix

With more than 195 million paid users in more than 190 countries, Netflix is ​​the world leader in streaming entertainment, enjoying series, documentaries and movies in many genres and languages. Thanks to any obligation plan, Netflix subscribers will benefit from unlimited access to programs on connected screens, anywhere, anytime. Users can view, pause and restart their programs at any time without any advertising.

About Prodigo Films

Protico Films is a Brazilian production company that primarily filmed the second season of the fantasy series created by Netflix for “Coisa Mice Linda”, and HBO’s award-winning “FDP” series, “The Hidden City” Besides, a fantasy series has been created by Brazilian director Carlos Sultanha for Netflix. Prodigo also produced films Steal the fileWinner of the 2016 SXSW Audience Award, and MatracaIt won five awards at the International Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, Prodigo produced Florianopolis dreamIt won four awards at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Czech Republic). In the United States, protico is referred to by the CAA. The company also has its own account Aging , A series of HBO documentaries in two seasons; He broke the m, Another series of HBO documentaries; Mundo S / A – Globo News, Seven Consecutive News in Seasons. And this Motoboys: Vita Luca , A documentary directed by Kyto Artis.

About Carlos Saltonha

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Chaldenha is a two-time Oscar nominee for Brazilian director and producer who founded the producers of Bottle Cape Productions in the United States and Poepeba Films in Brazil. He has also co-directed Ice age E 2002 et al Robots In 2005, he directed the Oscar-nominated animated short film Indescribable scratch adventure In 2004. We are emotionally indebted to him Snow Age 2 In 2006 and Ice Age 3: Age of dinosaurs In 2009. In 2011, he wrote and directed RioIn memory of his hometown, which achieved great success and the right to fulfill, Rio 2. In 2017, Carlos Saltenha took charge of the animation theme Ferdinand , For which he received two Oscar nominations.