What if the hospital in Dallas did not reduce COVID rates? Judge Clay Jenkins says there is not much

Number of struggling hospital patients COVID-19 It continued to climb Tuesday in North Texas The path of the region to see tight controls In businesses and restaurants.

But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he did not believe those new rules would be enforced.

Echoing local authorities across the state, Jenkins, the county and its municipalities enforce the mask rules and enforce the number of clients allowed into businesses as the government sets those restrictions. They will continue to face limitations even after the long-term increase in hospitalization under the government’s Greg Abbott’s emergency epidemiology rules, last updated in October, sparked lower occupation rates.

Jenkins told a district commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday that it would be up to the public to turn the tide of the latest tide as it narrowed to more drastic measures from Austin.

“Coming up a little better will fall on all of us,” Jenkins said.

Since Friday, the 19-district hospital region, which includes Dallas and Toronto counties, has more than 15% of hospitalized patients. The region stretches from Hunt to Palo Pinto from east to west, and from Grayson to Navarro from north to south.

If the rate does not fall by Thursday – after the last seven days of the red line originally set by Abbott – businesses will have to reduce efficiency by 75% to 50%, bars will be closed and select surgeries will be stopped.

On Tuesday, the hospital rate was 16.43%, according to state data.

Hospital officials told the Dallas County Commissioners that the number of people admitted to the hospital was approaching levels not seen since the summer wave. There were 806 confirmed COVID-19 patients in local hospitals in Dallas County, three of which were ashamed of its high water mark in July.

However, unlike the summer, the whole country is under the weight of the corona virus, and there is no recession in the health care system for transferring nurses and doctors to various hotspots.

“People are tired. People have been in it since March, ”said Steve Love, chief executive of Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council. “Our workers are the resource we care about the most.”

Dallas County officials are also increasingly concerned that small rural hospitals in North Texas will run out of intensive care beds.

Since the spring, local officials across Lone Star State have been scrambling to figure out how to enforce Abbott’s emergency orders and send good public health practices to the restless public.

In El Paso, one of the hardest-hit areas in Texas, the district judge Not trying to shut down essential businesses. In Torrent County, he faced Republican Judge Glenn Wheatley Intense pressure Complete the local mask order.

Part of the problem with enforcing state rules is that officials say a warning is needed first.

The city of Dallas has issued nearly 6,200 warnings since March, according to city records, but only 37 official quotes.

“It’s been several months since the actual quotes were written,” said city spokeswoman Catherine Kuller. “Those quotes were mostly for businesses classes that are not allowed to be open, such as bars and salons.”

There were 190 COVID-19 related city surveys in November, but no citations were published.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson begged residents last month to avoid large gatherings in gratitude.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that it would be “important” for businesses to comply with possible rule changes, while emphasizing the importance of being accountable.

“Our communities need public health guidance by wearing masks, adhering to social distance and avoiding meetings with people who do not live in their home,” Johnson said. “Without that personal responsibility, any action taken by businesses or any government would not be effective in reducing the dangerous spread of COVID-19.”

The country’s latest rise in lawsuits is mostly The reason for the spread in ordinary private organizations. People gathered in a large group said after thanking the country’s top doctors that they should consider themselves exposed to the virus and isolation.

Federal health officials also leaned on Abbott last week to increase target testing and reduce the number of people gathered inside the home.

Meanwhile, health Authorities are still pushing for the closure of dining rooms, bars and gyms To stop the spread he resisted.

Emily Williams Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, said the state’s regional approach to COVID – 19 restrictions continued to be appropriate and encouraged North Texans to visit their local favorites.

“People have to lean in. If you feel uncomfortable, eat on the patio,” he said. “Or, if it’s as cold as today, buy a gift card and do the curbside. Restaurants need support now more than ever. ”

Knight said his organization estimates that 200,000 restaurant workers are not yet employed. Further reductions would be catastrophic not only for employees and their families, but also for local governments that depend on tax revenue and other industries linked to restaurants.

His organization works to ensure that restaurant workers are the primary recipients of the vaccine.

“You can’t feed Texans without restaurants,” he said.

Personnel writer Everton Bailey Jr. contributed to this report.