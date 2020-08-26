What is Kim Yo Jong’s precise role in North Korean politics? Top South Korean officers appear split

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-younger told a committee of South Korean lawmakers Tuesday that he thought there was not ample proof to draw this kind of conclusions about Kim Yo Jong’s specific job in North Korea’s opaque political process.

Kim has for a long time been a trustworthy aide and confidante to her brother. She beforehand served as one of North Korea’s top propagandists and is now an alternate member to the Politburo — the senior body of North Korea’s ruling social gathering.

Communicate of Kim Yo Jong’s growing role in North Korean politics has previously fueled speculation about her brother’s well being. Kim Jong Un historically has saved a grueling agenda stuffed with general public appearances, but he disappeared a handful of moments from the general public eye before this calendar year, at times for weeks on close. He also reportedly has a incredibly unhealthy life style.

An unsurprising break up

Even though it really is strange for diverging intelligence viewpoints from lively federal government officers like Jeong and Lee to turn into public, the break up itself is not astonishing. Govt officers in South Korea and the United States are generally pressured to draw conclusions about North Korea centered on incredibly minor details, specified Pyongyang’s notorious secrecy.

North Korea does not make data about its federal government and leadership framework easily available to the outdoors entire world, nor does it hold its citizens consistently informed of important staff selections. There is no free push within North Korea to independently check and report on leadership adjustments in possibly the government or the ruling Workers’ Get together of Korea. The country’s propaganda equipment strictly controls what information and facts is published inside of North Korea when censoring most written content from the outdoors planet.

Jeong and Lee do the job in distinct spots of North Korea plan. Jeong is charged with protecting South Korea from the North, though Lee is responsible for negotiating with Pyongyang and the doable reunification of the two Koreas.

Nevertheless Jeong and Lee appear to disagree on Kim Yo Jong’s actual role, the two ministers — and the NIS — concur that Kim Jong Un remains North Korea’s top authority and retains a company grip on electricity.

Rumblings about Kim Yo Jong’s place in North Korea arrive as the place is facing many urgent problems that have critically impacted the Kim Jong Un regime’s guarantee to enhance the economic system and living criteria for common North Koreans.

Borders have been shut for months to hold the Covid-19 pandemic at bay. Nuclear talks with the US have proved fruitless. Lethal torrential rains have wreaked havoc on the state in the latest weeks, and a hurricane is on the way.

Kim Jong Un chaired an emergency meeting Tuesday to focus on the pandemic and attempts to put together for Typhoon Bavi, which is forecast to make landfall Wednesday or Thursday as the equal of a Classification 1 hurricane possibly on the west coastline of the Korean Peninsula or in China. North Korea’s derelict infrastructure and poor highway network make the place particularly vulnerable to inclement temperature.

Kim Yo Jong did not appear in any of the pictures of Tuesday’s conference introduced by North Korean state media. Even though that doesn’t necessarily indicate she was not current at the assembly — she could have been off-digital camera — Kim has not been described present at a number of vital bash conferences this summer season. Authorities say her absence is unusual, but could be discussed by mundane good reasons like sickness or getting other business to attend to.

Neither the North Korean govt nor the country’s state media has defined her absences.