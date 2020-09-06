What opens and closes on Labor Day 2020

As of July 2020 191 million To celebrate federal holidays in the US civilian workforce, many are closed on Monday, September 7.

To help you navigate through Labor Day, here is a list of businesses that have opened and closed.

open

Target-regular business hours

Walmart-regular business hours

Kroger– regular business hours

Trader Joe’s-regular business hours

Movie Theaters-Some movie theaters open due to coronavirus restrictions in the state of residence. Call your local theater to check.

Zoo-regular business hours

Shopping Malls-Most shopping malls and department stores are open. Call your local store to check.

National Parks-Some national parks across the United States are open. Call before visiting the park.