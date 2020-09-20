What to expect from the 2020 Emmys: Virtual Awards show

The 2020 Prime Time Emmy Awards will be a test site without much meaning.

The 72nd annual event, which airs on ABC and streams on the ABC website (using cable login), Hulu’s live TV service, and FuboTV, on Sunday, September 20 at 8pm EST will not be held at Giants. It’s a theater full of celebrities because it’s not advisable to hold an event where many people get together in one room due to the global Covid-19 epidemic.

Instead, the ideal is barely ready to be a hymn to structured chaos. From New York to Los Angeles and London to Tel Aviv, there will be 130 cameras deployed around the world, all designed to capture the winning and losing moments of the candidate. And for safety, these cameras will work remotely or on their own. The television academy shipped a small “production” device that included cameras, laptops, ring lights and boom microphones following a recent press conference with the creators of the awards ceremony. (You can read the list of candidates here.)

Quite frankly, it’s pretty cool, but it also contains too many potential for confusion. Think of standard video conferencing tasks. Now multiply 130 individual live feeds, one per nominee, not to mention all the work going on at the Staples Center in LA, which will now be the hub of the awards ceremony.

Yes it will be A lot of.

Here are five things you can expect from this year’s incredibly unusual Emmy Awards.

1) Host Jimmy Kimmel delivers a joke at the (mostly) empty Staples Center.

in Wednesday press conferenceReggie Hudlin and Ian Stewart, executive producers of Emmys, said Kimmel would hang out at the Staples Center to convey his monologue and continue working.

At first it may sound like he’s standing in a huge, empty arena and conveying a joke meaninglessly. But producers convinced the press. Others will stop by to say hey (I won’t tell you exactly who it is, but our money is with Matt Damon, and Kimmel can keep executing that particular joke).

Nonetheless, a mostly empty cavernous space combined with a comedian who almost certainly gets energized by hearing people laugh at his jokes…what could be wrong?

2) All 130 video feeds streamed to Staples Center headquarters at once.

exactly sound When the Emmy Awards start, all cameras will be turned on and celebrities will be forced to sit in desk chairs and watch the show. Certainly, some of those feeds will turn off over the course of the evening (especially for candidates who haven’t won the category), and at least for the opening monologue, the creators will want to be able to cut it off. Say, when Kimmel makes a crack Baby Yoda Mandalorian. (Baby Yoda, don’t come for Jimmy Kimmel!)

This leads to incredibly sophisticated production problems. One of these feeds can be problematic at any time and all feeds must be filtered through the Staples Center’s headquarters HQ. What could be wrong?

3) Stars will wear what they want.

Obviously some of them will be gorgeous, but the event doesn’t have a dress code. If Ted Danson wants to wear footie pajamas, Ted Danson will appear wearing footie pajamas.

4) I can see it for sure Schitt’s Creek, succession, And warden Will have a big night

It’s too early to make a reliable prediction. A week-long slogan called Creative Arts Emmys was just the part he started handing out his awards for script programming on Wednesday after receiving a two-day award for non-script programming, but given the category, the three programs above are especially those of acting, writing, and Where nominated for directing and where there are common rumors in the TV industry, it seems safe to predict that they will take several trophies home on Sunday. (Additional enhancement Schitt’s CreekCase: Winner of the Comedy Series’ Outstanding Casting Award, and the last five who won the award continue to win the Outstanding Comedy Series.)

And again Mandalorian By sweeping five Creative Arts Emmy Awards, it has helped Disney+ set a new standard for how quickly streaming services can achieve Emmy’s success (this is the time the streaming service won so many awards in its first year of qualification). This is the first time). Yoda. Unless Jimmy Kimmel catches him first.

5) Emmys will try something new and take notes at other awards.

2020 Emmys will simply take a chance on how to award awards as needed. We don’t really know enough to guess. However, we know that awards ceremonies such as the Grammy and Oscars, scheduled for the first half of 2021, will be watching closely as we figure out how to offer awards ceremonies in the era of Covid-19.

Hudlin quoted by Indiewire Says like this:

Let’s use this opportunity as a way to experiment with various awards ceremonies. Therefore, it will change over the entire 3-hour broadcast by category. Some of them may not work. But we just said let’s experiment. And let’s get the audience to sit a little more at the edge of the seat to see how many tricks we can pull out of the sleeves.

What can this mean? We don’t know But we hope it means Kimmel will use powerful magic (or holograms) to arouse the souls of many candidates after he lies in Baby Yoda, share the stage with him and carry out his bid. Or, perhaps we’ll see semi-fun comedy beats appearing all over the world that require precise timing through a video conferencing platform (a medium known as accurate comedy timing).

Like last month’s Democratic National Convention, the Emmy has a chance to break the template for TV Staples, which has become so boring and mediocre. Could this year’s awards ceremony really do that and save the awards ceremony forever? Probably not, but we can still have hope.

72nd Annual Prime Time Emmy Awards It airs on ABC on Sunday, September 20th at 8pm. It is broadcast live nationwide. You can also watch it on the ABC website (using cable login), Hulu’s live TV service, and FuboTV.

Vox free for everyone

Millions of people turn to Vox every month to understand what’s going on in the news, from the coronavirus crisis to racial counting. Our mission has never been more important than this moment: to empower you through understanding. However, our unique brand of descriptive journalism requires resources. Even as the economy and news advertising market recover, your support will be an important part of maintaining resource intensive work. If you have already donated, thank you. If not, help everyone understand an increasingly confusing world. Donate today starting from $3.