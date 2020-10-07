What will the iPhone 12 look like? All design cues from screen size to color

AppleAnalystsApple started releasing the latest generation of super phones. Events announced on October 13th. Currently, according to the hottest rumors, several versions of Iphone 12, 5G, LiDar depth mapping, and features like the latest A14 bionic processor.

But what does the phone look like? Let’s dive into the rumor mill to solve it.

Various iPhone 12 sizes

First is the actual size of your phone. Analysts The smallest will have 4 iterations with the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini. And there are two base models, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, both of which are expected to be 6.1 inches, which is slightly larger than they are today. iPhone 11 Pro 5.8 inch size.

Finally there is a big one. IPhone 12 Pro Max. With a reputable screen size of 6.7 inches, you’ll need a pretty large pocket to comfortably store this beast.

Physical design, camera and notch

There are various rumors about an update to the iPhone 12’s outer metal rim that boasts a flat-cornered metal design very similar to the edges found on recent iPad Pros. The phoneArena’s mockup seen above shows its potential and is the mockup I’m very interested in. This mockup also shows a potential fourth lens in the phone’s rear camera array. This is a LiDar sensor that provides more accurate depth information for enhanced augmented reality capabilities.

The flat design helps Apple reduce the phone’s physical size, narrow the bezel, and let the screen fill more of the entire body. There are rumors that the notch on the front of the screen with the selfie camera has also been thinned, but it will not disappear completely in this generation of phones.

We will almost certainly not see it. And, on the contrary, what has not been leaked is Apple’s foldable phone in 2020. It is not yet known whether the company has released a foldable device, but it seems to be content for now. After checking how popular Samsung, Motorola and Huawei foldables are

New blue

Apple is rumored to be preparing a new navy blue color for the next-generation iPhone 12, possibly replacing the green model released with the iPhone 11. It seems to be in fashion because it is the pantone color of the year 2020. It’s pretty smart from the EverythingApplePro mockup shown above.