WhatsApp allows you to mute your chats forever. Here’s how:

WhatsApp’s mute feature has been a huge help for many who want to block notifications. However, the maximum period for blocking these chats was a year.

So, if you were part of a group of pesky relatives who really couldn’t leave, you had to perform a mute ritual once a year. Chat now has an option to mute conversations forever. Yes.

The company has a one-year muting option always, And that’s wise. If you mute your chat for a year, you’re more likely to mute it until the end of time.

Chat can now be muted forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@ WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

If you don’t know how to mute your chat, here’s a quick guide.

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Go to the chat you want to mute and tap the group or contact name.

Tab Mute Options and choices always (Or other options).

You can follow the same procedure for WhatsApp for web apps. You may want to check out our guide while you are at it. Send uncompressed images on WhatsApp.

Posted on: Oct 23, 2020 — 04:17 UTC