WhatsApp allows you to send photos that can only be viewed once

For some time now, many news sites have been implementing the concept of text messages disappearing after a certain period of time. Now, WhatsApp has plans to implement this concept, but with pictures.

According to information provided by the inevitable WABetaInfo website, the WhatsApp team of developers has already created a new feature that will allow you to send self-destructive photos.

Although this functionality has been confirmed, details on when it will be activated have not yet been released and only confirmed that it will be available for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp will work on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

Self-destructive photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has not yet implemented screen shot detection for self-destructive photos. Same comment from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj – WABetaInfo (WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

How do missing photos work on WhatsApp?

In addition to the fact that the function is in development, some details about how it can function have been confirmed.

For now, we know that with this new feature you will not be able to export WhatsApp photos when they are sent. However, the WABetaInfo team was unable to detect the implementation of protection against screen shots.

Nevertheless, at a very advanced stage of development, it is a security tool that should definitely be implemented.

Basically, it looks like they are trying to transfer another feature from Instagram to WhatsApp. Looks like this will be just like we have on Instagram Direct.

When a user receives a photo marked as self-destructive, the receiver is warned that once he leaves the window, the image will be erased and it will not be reopened.

Via: XDA Developers

