WhatsApp: Hidden useful functionality – once you find it, you can’t do without it

Munich – Share Good for different types of communication: for discussing important topics and binding meetings and for long chats. When it gets harder The two are mixed. When you get the most important information in a chat, it is replaced by a pile of other messages. Because you chat or talk about an FC Bayern game.

This can easily happen not only in personal messages, but above all else GroupsThe virtual tongue sits more loosely. So after days or weeks of chat you scroll back to thinking: When did I get the most important message?

A typical example: You make an appointment and then continue chatting – but you forget the date / meeting place until you need it. © Screenshot

Ours Screenshot Helps an example: An important meeting is suppressed by many messages. When is it? Term? You do not want to be asked questions.

WhatsApp with a unique function: Mark the message as a favorite

Fortunately, there is one on WhatsApp Well hidden functionNot everyone knows. Once you find it, you can no longer do without: Mark personal messages as favorites!

Mark personal messages as Favorites: Tap them and then select the star – you’ll always find them easily.

How it works: If you receive an important message that you want to find again soon Hold it with your finger for a long time (One iOs As well as Android). A menu will pop up with the option to bookmark the message Mark star.

The “Mark with a star” function is hidden here. © Screenshot

WhatsApp: Messages marked as Favorites are stored in touch

If you open a chat with the person or group after days or weeks, click on the name bar above. There you will find the point “Marked with star“. Where all messages about you are hidden as favorites for this contact or group.

Suitable for everyone with a bad memory: a list of contacts messages marked with a star. © Screenshot

It’s not possible to find important news quickly in any other way – and after arranging an important meeting, you can discuss FC Bayern without discussing it or exchange funny GIFs. (Lynn)

