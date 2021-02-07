WhatsApp introduces new functionality to silence videos

With version 2.21.3.13 for Android smartphones there are many more news coming in WhatsApp, still in beta version, available in Google Play Store through trial program. This will be very useful for those who share videos on this platform.

The new control will reach users with the standard and global version of the Facebook team’s instant messaging and communication service, and will allow you to mute a video before sending it. This option appears in the interface and control options.

You can disable it before sending a video on WhatsApp

New selection option and “Disable” button for videos. debt: WABetainfo.

The innovation was discovered by the WABetainfo portal, a publication dedicated to analyzing and disseminating activities on the way to this Facebook site. According to him, the new vote Dumb Now available for Android devices with version 2.21.3.13 beta.

If they are enrolled in the trial program, they can now take advantage of this new control. Useful for those who want to remove the sound by sharing multiple multimedia files in chats and WhatsApp groups, or for those who want to silence a particular video.

Above we see the Content Editing Interface (UI) before sending. The section length is shown, as well as the file size and editing options with text, emojis, and other settings. However, there is novelty Button Dumb.

The new video can be found in the regular video editing menu and is available for any upload. For now, it has only reached the trial version, but if it does not show any problems, it will be available in the standard version for all users.

WhatsApp does not know when, or will implement this functionality in the standard version of the app for Android and iOS.

