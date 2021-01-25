WhatsApp is entitled to web and desktop video calls

Version Cell phone WhatsApp has been making video calls for a long time, which is a feature that users appreciate. However, the web and desktop version of WhatsApp still do not have access to the same functions. That will change soon!

For those who use this site from a computer, the absence is a frustration. As the release points out, something will change in the future WABetaInfo Who detected the first signs of video calls in both versions.

WhatsApp can make web and desktop video calls

The Facebook group company is developing this option, which is currently reserved for the beta version of the web and desktop site, as shown in the images in the article. This is a novelty under trial, but it will reach the general public.

As stated in it WABetaInfo Video calls are already being tested by multiple users with access to earlier computer versions. Screen shots show us new buttons and shortcuts for making voice and video calls via WhatsApp.

If you are a recipient of voice and video calls, you will see a small context menu Pop-up Will appear on their computer as shown in the image below. From this new screen, you can answer, reject or ignore the call.

A small window displays the caller’s information and name and profile picture. Its appearance is similar to the desktop and web version. It has a simple interface, universal comprehension and usability.

Make and receive voice and video calls on WhatsApp

If they make a call, the screen that is displayed is unique and simple. We have a button to enable or disable the video, enable or disable the microphone (button) Dumb), In addition to the opportunity or access options to hang the call.

In short, this is a feature of the new functionality on the way to the web and desktop version of WhatsApp. Keep in mind that at the moment such an option is not available to the general public, but as these pictures illustrate, these are currently in development.

A WABetaInfo No date has been set for the start of its distribution, so we can only wait until the work is completed and for the official announcement of the platform. One that can be time consuming considering the issues that arise from the company.

