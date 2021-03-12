WhatsApp may get the new Instagram integration in a future update

WhatsApp is the most popular news site today, even with the biggest black moment they have gone through recently. Therefore, it is natural for them to constantly work hard to launch new features.

According to a recent report by the website WABetaInfo, one of the next additions is to integrate Instagram reels into WhatsApp conversations. Basically, users can play short videos directly in the “without launching” dialog for the Instagram app.

So far, most of the integrations Facebook has created are related to their main social network, which allows sharing stories on Instagram (and from WhatsApp). This may be one of the first integrations between Instagram and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is constantly improving visually and it seems that competitors have no chance

Despite the controversy, there is no doubt that WhatsApp presents itself as a complete communication tool. Not only is it available on almost all platforms, it also offers users advanced tools such as voice / video calls and group calls.

To enhance their full user experience, they recently added voice / video calls to the desktop version, which is one of the most requested features.

Also, everything indicates that they will soon remove one of the biggest gaps, the lack of support for many devices.

Via: WABetaInfo

