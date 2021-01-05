Home Tech WhatsApp Web: Support for multiple devices is coming soon

Jan 05, 2021 0 Comments
WhatsApp users have been waiting a long time for news support on many devices. We have already seen some improvements in this regard and now, the new beta is bringing additional news related to the web version.

Find out what to expect.

WhatsApp - Additional devices and enhancements in the web version


The website specializes in analyzing WhatsApp messages WABetaInfo, Has now released version 2.21.1.1 beta, which brings messages to the web version.


This new version indicates that the web version has the possibility to use the news version without activating the smartphone.














Currently, if you want to use the messaging service on your computer, you need to keep your smartphone nearby and the service will be enabled.  However, this new update changes this paradigm.


In addition to this innovation, it is also pointed out that it can be used on up to four devices simultaneously, extending to the web version.


This version also hints at how conversations can be calmed and archived by the device.  You can still delete messages and start making calls from the desktop version.


According to this version, WhatsApp will also show additional information about how to process users' data on the platform and how the integration between WhatsApp and other Facebook services occurs.


These innovations are expected to start reaching users.

