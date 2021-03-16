Home entertainment When is Netflix updating new movies and series? | Applications

Mar 16, 2021 0 Comments
I know a lot of people are following ads and frying until new series and episodes come out on Netflix. The good news is that “Original Netflix” movies and series (i.e. titles produced by the streaming company) are generally available to subscribers around the world at midnight Pacific time.

Pacific Time

The Pacific Time Zone (BST) is a time zone that includes western Canada, western America, and western Mexico. Coincidentally or not, Netflix is ​​headquartered in Los Kados, California (USA). Places in this time zone use static time by subtracting 8 hours from Integrated Universal Time (UTC).

And Brazil?

Not so easy, in Brazil, there are four loops. They differ due to the continental dimensions of the country, our reference is the time of Brasilia, the time zone is UTC -3: 00 (northeast, southeast and south). In the north and midwest of Brazil, this is the UTC -4: 00 time zone. Acre level and southwest Amazon use the UTC -5: 00 time zone. Fernando de Noronha and did not count the islands of Trinidad and Martim Vaz, where the time zone is UTC -2: 00.

Oops! Consider the time in Brasilia. Right?

When does Netflix update original series and movies?

According to the support of the streaming company, some Netflix titles are not considered original in all countries. As a result, there are two update times. In this case, it usually happens as follows:

  • Countries where the title is considered original: Available Midnight (BST), Which was changed to the Brazilian period, will be around 3pm and 4pm (morning);
  • Title licensed or not considered original: Available Midnight, local time. In Brazil, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Regarding non-originals (licensed), these always include a list.

Well, now you know when Netflix will update the original series.

With information: Netflix

