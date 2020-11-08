When ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam returns as Jax Teller – ‘I will never, ever put that cut back’

Sons of anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam He is fully aware that the role of Jacques Teller gave him a career. But he has no desire to reconsider the character that made him a star. When reflecting Of SOA Impact In a recent interview, Hunnam said, “I will never, ever allow that cut.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Jacques Teller had trouble moving on

SOA It ran on FX for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014. At the time, Hunnam was fully committed to the series and his role. According to Looper, When it was time to say goodbye to Hunnam Jax Teller, It is not easy. The 40-year-old admitted he made excuses to visit the set in the early days of finishing the series.

“I knew the security guards and for a couple of days said, ‘Oh, I forgot something,'” Hunnam revealed. “So they would let me on the set. I would wander around at night because I wanted to be in that environment and go into the personal process of saying goodbye.”

First SOA In the end, Hunnam often focused on film roles instead of television. But that will change soon. He says he prefers TV to movies and is returning to the small screen in the series சாந்தாரம்.

Hunnam says he enjoys long-form storytelling. He noted that the experience of working with a long-term cast was “really, really exciting and rewarding.”

Charlie Hunnam says playing Jax Teller is ‘almost like a college experience’

When speaking People Magazine about impact SOA Over the past 12 years, Hunnam has acknowledged that the FX series has given him “confidence potential” that he can do acting “for a lifetime”. He compared his seven seasons with college experience on the show in Newcastle, England.

“I think I went inside Sons of anarchy Being a beautiful actor based on my talent pool, ”he says. “I’m not one of these people. I really had to develop a skill set.”

Hunnam explained that he developed his skills by going to work and shooting 10 pages a day. SOA For seven years. He feels it was his “college days”. He knew very little about the acting process. He knew “a little more” when he got out of it.

Charlie Hunnam says he will never reconsider his role in ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Six years after the end of the series, Hunnam says fans continue to ask him to reconsider the role of Jax Teller. His answer was simply “no”. Hunnam explained, “I will never, ever allow that cut.” He would never put his character’s rings back on, not even on Halloween.

“It was a very profound experience,” he explains. “I’ve lived with that character in me for years. In a way that has manifested itself in ways I could never have [have] Imagination. ”

Hunnam says that Jax is dead now, so there is no way to bring him back. “When he died, he died,” he clarified.

Moving from SOA, Hunnam is not only acting in other projects. He also got down to writing. He says he writes “85 hours a week for the last seven months” during epidemics.

Fans can now catch up with Hunnat inside Jungleland. The film is currently running in select theaters and will be screened on VOD sites on November 10th.