Where season 3 picks up after season 2 Cliffhanger

Cobra cai It was the best show Netflix It has been watched for two weeks in a row since it opened on August 28th. Now, millions of viewers have watched the first two seasons. Karate Kid The sequel series, they can’t wait for season 3! Imagine all the fans who have been waiting since watching Season 2 on YouTube in May 2019!

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai.]

LR: Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mauzer, Ralph Macchio | Guy D’Alema / Netflix

Tanner Buchanan plays the lobby Cobra cai, I spoke to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet before the series premiered on Netflix. I was talking about his new movie Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, But Buchanan also has season 3 ahead Cobra cai. Netflix is ​​set to roll out a third season in 2021.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 3 begins in the aftermath of a school fight

Season 2 culminated in Battle Royale on the first day of school. When Robbie (Buchanan) fought Miguel (Xolo Mairdueña), he got Miguel out of the stairs. Miguel is hospitalized unconscious and season 2 ends on the cliff. Buchanan says he is desperate in season 3 to prove that Robbie has no intention to hurt Miguel badly.

LR: Tanner Buchanan and solo Marie Duena | Guy D’Alema / Netflix

“I think Robbie is really, really scared because he knows it’s an accident,” Buchanan said. “He knows no one knows it’s an accident, but his anger followed and I think he was very disappointed with his anger as before. He couldn’t control it. So there are many different emotions. There is guilt and sadness, and apparently he is extremely scared, so it is a whirlwind of emotions.”

Will Miyagi-Do students really quit karate?

Miguel was a student at Cobra Kai, but Daniel (Ralph Macchio)’s wife Amanda (Courtney Henggler) promised him to stop teaching Karate, and Daniel agreed. One of Daniel’s students, Robbie doesn’t even think about karate after high school fights.

Buchanan said, “As we’re talking about, I don’t know if he killed Miguel or not or what will happen because he kicked someone off the second floor.” “He’s running away. So I don’t think he’s worried about whether he will continue karate for now. I think he’s trying to figure out how to fix this for everyone and not cause problems.”

LR: Ralph Makio and Tanner Buchanan | Stieve Dietl / Netflix

Daniel’s family was also angry with Robbie. Robbie was dating Miguel’s former Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser).

“I think Sam is angry,” Buchanan said. “Her ex-boyfriend treats her wrong, but at the same time I am her new boyfriend and she cares for me. Like I said, from that angle no one could say it was an accident, so many people would have been upset to know that I could have done it intentionally or it could be an accident. Why would she do it to someone she cares about? Definitely there.”

Season 3 of’Cobra Kai’ could be Robbie’s salvation issue.

Cobra cai It’s about redemption. It’s about the redemption of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). When Daniel gets lost it’s all about his redemption. After making such a mistake, Robbie may be looking for redemption right now.