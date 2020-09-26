Where to Buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

The new GeForce RTX 3090, like the GeForce RTX 3080, sold out right after launch, so it’s a déjà vu from Nvidia.

Nvidia preoccupied that the RTX 3090 will sell out quickly despite its £1,499 price tag, and apologized in advance that many will struggle to buy it. However, he said that the RTX 3090 is not really intended for the average gamer, but for professionals, researchers, and those who have the means to play in 8K.

With this in mind, the GeForce RTX 3080 is probably a graphics card. Especially because it is 10 to 15% slower than the RTX 3090 when playing in 4K. And it’s much cheaper at $699.

However, some people were frustrated by not being able to get the RTX 3080 and decided to pour their money on the RTX 3090. Here’s a list of retailers selling incredibly powerful graphics cards. As of this writing, all inventory is out of stock, but you can check back regularly to see if the RTX 3090 consumables have been replenished.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499 at Nvidia

Nvidia offers its own RTX 3090 model and models from some third-party graphics card manufacturers.View Transaction

GeForce RTX 3090: From $1,499 at Newegg

Newegg has a variety of GeForce RTX 3090 cards. These include cards from Zotac, EVGA, MSI and Asus. View Transaction

GeForce RTX 3090: $2,899 @ at Amazon

Amazon now has RTX 3090 cards like PNY, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI. Even better, Amazon can notify you when inventory is replenished. View Transaction

GeForce RTX 3090: From $1,499 at B&H

B&H has a variety of GeForce RTX 3090 cards from MSI, Gigabyte and Asus. But you have to wait for the stock to come back. View Transaction

Where to Buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in UK

GeForce RTX 3090: From £1,529 at Overclockers

Overclockers only sell third-party models of the GeForce RTX 3090, so be prepared to pay a sizable price. However, you can pre-order your graphics card at a retail store to get it once stock is available. View Transaction

GeForce RTX 3090: Check inventory when scanning

Scan, the online PC hardware retail chain, has a landing page that tells you what GeForce RX 3000 series cards are in stock. You can see the range of RTX 3090 cards. here. View Transaction

GeForce RTX 3090: Coming soon on eBuyer

There is a family of GeForce RTX 3090 cards from eBuyer. However, these are all marked as’coming soon’ at the time of writing. View Transaction

It is very likely that sooner or later you will struggle to get the GeForce RTX 3090. However, if you want to get a powerful GPU and have other PC parts that need a refresh, you can simply opt for a new gaming machine.

Alienware, Cyber ​​power, Falcon North West, iBUYPOWER, Main gear, origin Have a desktop that comes with the GeForce RTX 3090 as a graphics card option. Keep in mind that it’s a very expensive PC that costs thousands of dollars. But basically you’ll end up with a PC that can chew almost any game you can easily throw at the highest settings.

If all of this seems a bit complicated, keep in mind that AMD Big Navi is due to launch on October 28th. It looks like it will deliver some serious performance at a price that potentially undermines Nvidia’s new graphics card. So if you haven’t gotten a new Nvidia GeForce 3000 series GPU, there will be more out of the graphics world this fall.