Where to Buy Xbox Series X – Latest Stock Updates

Where to buy Xbox Series X. And Xbox Series S? This is a challenging question to answer as major US retailers are selling from Microsoft’s new game consoles.

But as the Christmas holidays approach, we cautiously hope to see retailers such as Walmart, GameSpot and Best Buy fill their Xbox Series X and Series S stocks.

We recommend bookmarking this page and referring to the retailer links below, as there may be a sudden surge in stock, you should be prepared to pierce it before it is sold.

As of 4:51 a.m., the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S is out of stock. But check the following retailers frequently to see if the console is coming back.

There’s a good reason Microsoft’s new consoles fly off the shelves. Ours Xbox Series X Review, We provided key props for the new system’s blister performance, zippy load times and comprehensive backwards compatibility with each generation Xbox. As our mentioned Xbox Series S Review, Cheap Next Gen Xbox offers many more great features for those with 1080p TVs.

There is some shortage of people who use bots to buy many Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, which are then sold at a higher price. But accordingly Reddit, Best Buy seems to be doing a good job of reducing bots that aim to buy as many units as possible to flip on sites like eBay.

We check all major retailers daily for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stocks. See the latest Xbox Series X stock updates and tips for getting your Xbox Series X up.

We have never seen any retailers with Xbox Series X consoles. But just because you’re lucky does not mean it’s worth getting through the retailers below.

If you can handle an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, many parts of the console are in stock. In which the Xbox Series X is priceless 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Driver, And slickly fresh Xbox Wireless Controller, Which works on both PC and Xbox.

We’ve added simple links to each notable store page below, where you can sign up to announce the availability of the Xbox Series X.

Where to Buy Xbox Series X: Retailers

Xbox Series X on Amazon

Xbox Series X: $ 499 Amazon

Amazon is one of the many retailers selling the Xbox Series X, however you want to act fast. This is the first place anyone can see where to buy the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series S: $ 299 Amazon

Amazon has a listing for the Xbox Series S, but it is mostly out of stock from the day of its release.

Xbox Series X at Microsoft

Xbox Series X: 9 499 at Microsoft

You can get a Series X directly from Microsoft. As with other stores, we expect Microsoft's stock to go up quickly, so we recommend bookmarking this page. Microsoft lists other retailers selling the Xbox Series X, and offers restocking updates.

Xbox Series S: 9 299 at Microsoft

Listed next at Microsoft is the very cheap next gen Xbox. This console is limited to 1440p output, but still ensures fast loading, radiation tracking and high frame rates. As with the Xbox Series X, you should be able to see the page when the console is back in stock; Before Cyber ​​Monday, Microsoft's site sends users to other retailers.

Xbox Series X at Best Five

Xbox Series X: $ 499 ஸ்ட் Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is one of the best-selling in many stores, however we expect it to go fast to the mega retailer. Check out the Midnight Xbox Series X Restox in Best Bag – this is the only way to get one from here.

Xbox Series S: Best 299 299

The Xbox Series S Best Buy is listed for $ 299, or as low as $ 25 per month with financial options. Like the Xbox Series X, it goes in and out of this retailer.



Xbox Series X on GameStop

Xbox Series X: $ 499 GameStop

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S are listed on GameStop, with new inventory expected on Black Friday. The retailer often offers its own bundles with games and jewelry, so keep an eye out for them.

Xbox Series X Target

Xbox Series X: $ 499 Target

Target sells Xbox Series X and Series S. Check back often for Xbox Series X Restock inventory.

Xbox Series S: Target 9 299

The Xbox Series S is available for $ 299. Keep an eye on this store page.



Xbox Series X at Walmart

Xbox Series X: 99 499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is sold at Walmart, but the stock is generally sold. However, you can sign up for stock alerts.

Xbox Series S: At Walmart 9 299

This is the same story for the Xbox Series S. The initial stock of the console is gone, so you'll have to wait for the new Xbox to restart.

Purchasing Xbox Series X specifications and resources

In addition to updating retailer websites, there are other online channels where you can see when a unit is available. The biggest part of knowing where to find the Xbox Series X and S on Black Friday is knowing how and where to get the information first.

Twitter

On Twitter, we recommend the following Wario64 . The handle is known for updating users on recent deals and restarting faster than others on the platform.

Shopping forums

One of the online contract repository SlickTeels Forum thread The Xbox Series is dedicated to X-ordering by Microsoft. The thread is constantly being updated, so go to the last page and click Update to the latest intel on when units will be available.

Popfinder

Popfinder Local retail inventory checking site based on your zip code. For example, you can check local target stores in your area to see if the Xbox Series X is available. Note, as it is shown in stock, it may not be in stock when you come to the store.

Creating an account at SlickTeels and setting up a contract alert for “Xbox Series X” is not a bad idea. You will receive an email alert when a new thread is created about the filled stock. But sometimes we find that SlickTeels does not send fast email to users. So it’s a good idea to type “Xbox Series X” in the search bar and sort the new one. Be prepared to check several times a day.

CheapS Gamer is a long running video game contract website that also has a forum thread Dedication Xbox Series X. At the time of writing, the book is over 63 pages long, with users discussing where to find units.

For example, the Titan X user was referred to as the computer manufacturer Lenovo will be stockpiling the Xbox Series X units During Black Friday. Seriously, who would want to check out Lenovo.com for Xbox?

Facebook and Reddit

Facebook can also be a good source of information. There are several Xbox Series X fan groups that keep users updated on where the latest restarts are taking place. Feel free Join Some of these groups.

And don’t forget to subscribe Xbox Series X Subredited . Of course, most of the page is dedicated to discussions and memes, but if a user sees a restart, they will notify the community. For example, a user detected Xbox Series X units Is in stock at their local Walmart , And others discuss similar findings. Again, it seems that some Walmart locations may be holding units to sell cyber Monday.

Wholesalers

Subscription-based wholesalers like Costco, Sams Club and BJP’s Wholesale Club are another retailers to watch out for. They jump low on each other to find a unit because they need a payment account to gain access to these wholesalers. If you do not have a subscription to any of these retailers, ask some friends or family members.

Unfortunately, wholesalers tend to compile new consoles with additional games or accessories. So you have to pay more than the standard $ 500.

Check at significant times

Generally, retailers want stocks to be available at specific times. The most available time for the new Xbox Series X stock is midnight ET, in a few days. Check out all the retailers and you may be in luck.

Other retailers prefer times like 7am and ET because when customers wake up, others aim for lunch to give everyone the best opportunity to discover the new Xbox Series X console.

If the units are not in stock online, it may be worthwhile to move to a location. You must bring your membership card, or go with someone who is a member. Don’t forget to wear a mask (over your nose) or retail associates will tell you to quit. If nothing is available in the store, you can go out with at least $ 5 a rotisserie chicken.

If you’ve been wondering why everyone is going crazy over the Xbox Series X, it’s because it’s a very efficient video game system that can help bring gamers to the next generation. We appreciated our performance and blister load times Xbox Series X Review . We were impressed by our cheap console from Microsoft Xbox Series S Review, You will have to live with commercial transactions like 1080p gaming.