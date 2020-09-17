Where to Pre-order PS5 Now

We were waiting for more details. Playstation 5 after Was announced in 2019, And we are finally in contact. that much PS5 It will ship on November 12th and costs $400 for the digital-only version and $500 for Blu-ray. Many retailers are already accepting pre-orders, even though it’s scheduled to start on September 17th, but demand is leading to the site crash. Many products are already sold out.

Not all retailers are ready to pre-order. Some retailers currently allow pre-order registration and you will be notified when pre-orders start. It’s like waiting for an opportunity to wait in another line.

Screenshot from Sony / Oscar Gutiérrez / CNET



In any case, we have a list of major retailers and pre-order pages. Browse the list down to see where you can pre-order now.

Learn more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and full coverage

You can pre-order now from Best Buy.

You can pre-order your PS5 by registering here. Pre-orders are expected to be available from Sony through Thursday, September 17th.

At Amazon’s HQ for PS5, you’ll find great images of PS5 accessories such as the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera, along with other details like a partial list of official games. There is no sign-up link to receive notifications for pre-orders.

You can pre-order on Target right now. Update: You can pre-order the controller anyway.

GameStop appears to have already been sold through pre-order inventory. All consoles are marked as unavailable.

Walmart seems to have already sold out preorders. The product page is in place, but the PS5 is marked out of stock.

This document is updated frequently to reflect pre-order availability.



Sony announces PS5 pricing and release date

