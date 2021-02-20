Where to watch Brazil vs USA for the SheBelieves Cup?

The female team faces the housewives; learn to watch and follow the match this Sunday (21) at 5 p.m. (Brasilia)

The Brazilian women’s team made their debut in 2021 in a classic against Argentina. The next challenge is against the strong selection of the United States, for the SheBelieves Cup. The game will be televised live from SporTV, behind closed doors, on Sunday (21) at 5 p.m. PST. AT Goal, you also follow minute by minute in real time.

See information about the match!

WHEN IS IT?

MATCH Brazil x United States THE DATA Sunday February 21, 2021 LOCAL Exploria Stadium – Orlando, United States TIME 5 p.m. (Brasilia)

WHERE WILL YOU GO?



Photo: Playback / Twitter / Sam Robles / CBF

The match will be broadcast live on SporTV, closed television. Here in Goal, you also follow the minute by minute in real time!

NEWS, SCHEDULES AND MORE

BRAZIL

Preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Brazil are trying to win the unprecedented SheBelieves Cup title, under coach Pia Sundhage. The first pass was already given after the victory against Argentina.

The Swede, however, had problems claiming the tournament. PSG refused to release players Luana and Formiga, forcing the coach to call in Geyse and Valéria, both playing in Spain, to replace them. Fabiana, from Internacional, was also deleted and replaced by Kathellen.

Among the possibilities of the team, Pia will be able to use maximum force against the Americans and even test some news, such as Giovanna and Ivana Fuso.

The Brazilian team likely: Barbaric; Camilinha, Erika, Rafaelle and Tamires; Andressa Alves, Júlia Bianchi, Marta and Chú; Bia Zaneratto and Debinha.

UNITED STATES

On their debut in 2021, the strong American team struggled to defeat Canada in the SheBelieves Cup. The only winning goal, scored by Rose Lavelle, was not scored until the second half, after several from coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The current world champions have a good chunk of the squad that won the Cup in 2019, on top of the addition of young talent like naturalized Brazilian Catarina Macario.

Probable escalation in the United States: Alyssa Naeher; Margaret Purce, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Crystal Dunn; Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Catarina Macario; Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Lynn Williams.

LATEST GAMES

BRAZIL

Last matches

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP THE DATA Brazil 8 x 0 Ecuador Friendly December 1, 2020 Brazil 4 x 1 Argentina SheBelieves Cup February 17, 2021

Upcoming games

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP THE DATA TIME Brazil x Canada SheBelieves Cup February 24, 2021 6 p.m. (Brasilia time)

UNITED STATES

Last matches

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP THE DATA United States 6 x 0 Colombia Friendly January 22, 2021 United States 1 x 0 Canada SheBelieves Cup February 17, 2021

Upcoming games