Which Oscar nominated 2021 animation is best suited for your family?

Selected, the Oscar-best genre of animation usually refers to different films, which not only present a sinless technique, but also entertain a wide variety of public. This year, two picture features compete with the statue with beautiful Irish 2D animation, a children’s film in stop-motion and a music production made between China and the United States. Check:

Soul

Where to look: Disney +

With picture label, Soul Joe follows the life (and death) of Joe, a music teacher who loves jazz, and he ends up in an afterlife on the very day he plays with an artist he admires. Soon, he does everything to return to earth. Adventure is blessed with the participation of a “soul” 22 who refuses to leave his plan to be born into a human body. Production has the potential to delight the whole family, but especially adults and older children.

Wolf Walkers

Where to look: Apple TV +

A part of the Irish folk trilogy of directors Tom Moore and Rose Stewart, the 2D film follows the adventure of a little girl, the hunter’s daughter who goes into the woods and discovers the magical men Wolfwalkers who protect the wolves. The film is recommended for children over the age of 10 because it contains scenes of hunting and fighting between wolves and humans. But those who really enjoy the product are adults who love animations, happy scenes and the political background of the story.

On the way to the moon

Where to look: Netflix

Co-produced between China and the United States, the music and drama film follows the maturity of a woman who lost her mother and strongly believes in local folk tales about the lonely moon goddess. When the father finds a girlfriend – the luggage that brings a son – the woman tries to travel to the moon to find the magical men who live there. This product is a fantastic inquiry into how to deal with grief, which will delight the whole family – especially those who don’t care about the many songs between scenes.

Two brothers: A wonderful journey

Where to look: Disney +

Another picture animation, Two brothers It takes place in a world that has eliminated magic from its daily life. It was until two elves were given a witch’s servant on their birthday by their father. The object may revive it for a while, but the magic did not go as expected. The product is an adventure that moves between comedy and drama, and delights the whole family.

Shawn the Sheep the Movie: Form Strikes Back

Where to look: Netflix

Produced in stop-motion, the film is another fruit of the TV series with the confusing sheep of Shawn. He is, incidentally, a descendant of a successful entitlement Wallace e Chromit. In this Oscar-nominated film, the quiet boy at their residence receives a visit from a handsome and goofy stranger who must return to his ship. Of course, Shawn will help you with this task. The film promises to delight younger children.