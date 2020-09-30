White House presses CDC pressure to resume school

Washington – During the summer, top White House officials put pressure on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Corona virus According to two former CDC officials at the institution at the time, it encourages the resumption of schools among young people.

The New York Times White House officials, including Assistant Vice President Mike Pence’s Office and Dr. Deborah Burkes, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, were said to have been involved in promoting data showing the slowing spread of the virus by bypassing the CDC. A former CDC official, subject to anonymity, told CBS News that the information in the Times report was accurate.

Olivia Troy, former advisor to Pence, who worked for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told The Times that he repeatedly asked Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short to generate more data showing the decline in youth cases. Troye leaves the White House in August Vocal critic Coronavirus response from the president and administration.

The Times also reported that Birx urged the CDC to include data from the Department of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services. It argued that extended school closure periods could affect children’s mental health. The virus was low in the family. The Times received an email from Birx asking CDC Director Robert Redfield to incorporate this document into the “background” of the CDC guidelines for school resumption.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that schools should be resumed for direct learning during the summer. At an event in July, he said, “I want to open quickly and beautifully in the fall.”



NYC students return to class on COVID cases. 02:14

A second former CDC official who was involved in writing the guidelines told CBS News that Birx had influenced shaping the message surrounding school resumption, and urged them to focus on the risks associated with children if they were at home instead of the risks associated with returning to the classroom. I did. . The official said that the White House “is cutting data to fit the narrative.”

This person is most surprised by the “preface” to the guidelines posted on their website by CDC scientists, highlighting the potential negative impact on children if school does not resume quickly. CDC incorporated some data on this into its own guidelines, but opposed making it a top priority.

White House deputy reporter Brian Morgenston said in a statement to CBS News: “The president is relying on the advice of all top health officials to agree that reopening schools safely is beneficial to public health, and the relative danger the virus poses to young people. Is greater than the risk of preventing children from coming to school indefinitely.”

White House officials touted Birx’s close relationship with Redfield, told CBS News, “The idea that Dr. Birx has’forced’ Redfield to do something he disagrees seems absurd.”

An official said, “Conversations or opinions exchanged between friends and colleagues are not politically demanded.”

Redfield has collided with the White House in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the president refuted Redfield, saying that the CDC director said the vaccine would become widespread in the second or third quarter of next year, saying that Redfield was “confused” and “mistaken.” NBC News Also see This week Redfield criticized Dr. Scott Atlas, a new member of the Coronavirus Task Force.

“Everything he says is false,” Redfield said in a phone call NBC News overheard.

Fin Gomez, Weijia Jiang, Paula Reid and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.