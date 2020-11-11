Dr. Foucault agrees that the title of the competition and the promotion of the event are fun as a way to find the “smartest dog in the world”. Learning the names of many, many objects is an intriguing and confusing skill. Scientists do not know how this relates to finding, storing and breeding a stray dog’s food in Mumbai, or precisely receiving a royal treatment from a loving Maltese owner.

Dr. Foucault became interested in this skill after conducting tests Whiskey, a Border Goalie in Norway, Now learned the names of more than 100 toys without any special training. Dogs from Spain, Brazil, Hungary, Florida and the Netherlands will be part of the whiskey challenge. Although Dr. Foucault claims that other species can make similar achievements, they are all Border Collie.

However, most dogs are not able to perform such tasks even with extensive training, he said, and his scientific interest is to study more dogs to try to understand the nature of this ability. Even in humans, genius is not properly understood and its origin is controversial, but in animals, it is never recognized.

“We do not know the origin of this exceptional performance. We think dogs are a very good model for reading this,” he said.

Why stream it live? Search for new lessons. The more dogs read, the better the science. “Since we think there may be other dogs like this, we hope to reach a wider audience,” Dr. Foucault said, adding that he hopes their owners will read them as well.