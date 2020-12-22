Why a Hong Kong activist, Nathan La, is seeking political asylum in the UK

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong Democrat activist Nathan La said on Monday he had applied for political asylum in Britain, which could spark tensions with China if a petition is filed.

Mr. La, 27, fled to London in June, shortly before a new national security law was passed for Hong Kong Powers to alleviate disagreement After months of fierce anti-government protests.

Mr. La gained prominence in Hong Kong as a student leader in 2014, calling for free elections in the semi-Chinese region through street demonstrations and sit-ins. Two years later, at the age of 23, he became the city’s youngest elected legislator He was disqualified Changed his pledge for office the following year.

Mr. He was jailed in 2017 On charges of inciting street protests three years ago. His closest ally, Joshua Wong, He was sentenced to more than a year in prison At a demonstration in 2019 this month, he faces additional charges over his activity.