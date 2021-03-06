Why am I choosing the Sengkang Grand Residences?

The sengkang grand residences have had 99 years of leasehold condominium which is located beside the Bangkok MRT at district 19 Singapore. It is developed by the Capitaland and the city development consists of a total of 680 units. It offers excellent accessibility with enormous amenities for the integrated developments such as childcare center, bus interchange, transport facilities, retails shops, and others. An iconic mixed development is presented in the Capitaland and also city development limited is presented in the Sengkang residences. Recently the joint venture is transformed into a 3.7-hectare site and the largest residential and commercial site is presented in the integrated community hub.

The URA Master plan

One of the largest integrated developments is presented in the community plaza along the Sengkang central. It is bounded by the compassionate bow which provides numerous amenities for greater convenience. The integrated development is presented right next to the Bangkok MRT station with the future bus interchange. It is also well connected with the future Punggol digital district and the regional center. A Capitaland is one of the largest real estate companies which is headquartered and listed in Singapore. It is a manager and owner of the global portfolio worth over $92 billion on 30 September 2018. Presently, it consists of 160 cities in more than 30 countries. The group is focused on China and Singapore as core markets. The main group focuses on China and Singapore as core markets while it continues to expand the markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam. It also had the largest investment management business in Asia and a stable of the five REITs listed in Malaysia and Singapore. The sengkang grand residences price is more affordable compare to other residences.

Location of the Sengkang residences

Shop the daily essentials and groceries is inbuilt with the supermarket and mall under one roof and they relish the hawker sizzle center is the right downstairs. Not only the malls but also it has the enriching childcare just below your home. A brand new community club is built with the multi-purpose hall with the perfect activity of the sports lifestyles. Based on the home-based sitting, the Bangkok MRT and the bus interchange provide seamless connectivity across Singapore. Furthermore, the attractive sengkang grand residences floor plan is given by this residence. For more details refer +65 61007757 this contact number.

Site Floor Plans of Sengkang

The exclusive units have nine residential towers which range from one bedroom+4 study bedroom premium + flexi units with digital design. Every home is designed with optimal features and it has been decorated impeccably with a clean palette of pleasant tones with natural textures. The best shapes of the home of presented with fancy with lesser expensive and it is adaptable in the living spaces. The creative aspiration interior designs are presented in the market. The recreation club has the gourmet poolside BBQ pavilion and the partake community is gardening at the Teepee gardening area. Then, the entertainments of little ones are presented in the adventure club with many features. The tower tree slide and the playhouse are presented on the lawn. Keep them active entertaining places and events are also presented in the residences. The entertaining events are available in the residencies such as swimming-pool, clubhouses and more.