Why did Anna Faris leave’Mom’?

Anna Faris He played Christy on the CBS sitcom. Mom For 7 years. Why did she leave the series? Here’s what Showbiz Cheat Sheet knows about:

Mom First aired in September 2013. Faris plays Christie, a single mom who does her best to keep her life orderly without being drunk anew. At an unexpected moment, her estranged mother, Bonnie, appears in the picture (she is a recovering alcoholic). At the beginning of the series, Christy was clean for four months. She is struggling to balance her life as a single mother, sober and mother.

Anna Faris says her’mom’ character is flawed.

Faris says her Mom The character Christie has many flaws. In a 2013 Pop Sugar interview, Faris joked, “No matter what challenges you’re struggling with, Christy seems to have it all.” Faris said ex-husband Chris Pratt had the character very similar to her. After reading only two pages of the script, he encouraged her to accept the role.

“Christy is very dimensional. “I think we can all relate to her.” When asked if there is any part of her life that reflects the show, Faris does. “Mom is under the skin in a very specific way,” she says. “My mom is really supportive and amazing, but she has a really strong opinion on everything I wear and how to clean the sink.” Paris’s son was a baby at the time, so he said his mother would give a lot of advice.

Why Anna Faris left’Mom’

Why Anna Faris decided to leave Mom 7 years later? Hollywood Reporter It says it has nothing to do with COVID-19 concerns. It was time for Faris to take another opportunity to move forward.

“In the last 7 years Mom It has been the most rewarding and rewarding thing in my career,” Faris said. Hollywood Reporter. “Thanks so much to Chuck [Lorre], Author, and my amazing castmates who have made great work experiences. The journey as Christy is over and I am able to pursue new opportunities, but I will be watching the next season and cheering on the TV family.”

What about’Mom’?

According to the publication, the show will continue. It is known that Faris’ character will not be recast. Allison Janney will probably lead the show as Bonnie.

Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions mentioned in a statement that Faris was the only one who imagined to play the role of Christy. “From the beginning Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for Christy’s role,” they said. “We are proud of the story Anna has been with us for 7 years. We hope Anna will do her best and we appreciate her beautiful description.”

Next steps from Anna Faris

Now Faris Mom Cast, what’s next to her? I didn’t miss the bit of learning. Next she Summer madness.

