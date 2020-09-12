Home science Why does a dog have a cold nose?

Sep 12, 2020 0 Comments
After rubbing a particularly good belly, the dog nose In words of gratitude, to humans often this snout boop feels cold and moist. The owner will be wondering. Is it normal for your dog’s nose to feel this way?

The answer is yes, it is normal. But especially warm noses after drowsiness, said Anna Bálint, a researcher studying animal behavior at the University of Eötvös Loránd in Budapest, Hungary. “When a dog sleeps, it usually warms and drys his nose,” she told Live Science. Then the dog wakes up, licks his nose and catches a cold again.

