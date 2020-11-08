Why does Singapore Airlines take Boeing 737s?

Singapore Airlines is very popular for long distance service in various corners of the world. OK though The longest plane in the world Or service to Europe or Australia, long-distance wide-body ships with passengers attached to Singapore Airlines. But this carrier will soon ‘deliver’ 11 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Why is this?

Absorption of the Silk Air brand by Singapore Airlines

You may have already guessed by the special / first picture why Singapore Airlines (SQ) will carry the Boeing 737 in its fleet. The reason is that Singapore Airlines is re-absorbing its regional brand Silk Air into the main carrier.

That means SilkAir will no longer have a name and identity – their website will no longer even exist, instead it will run back to SQ. In fact, some of the regional carrier’s flights will be transferred to Singapore Airlines – i.e. 11 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“Additional 737-NG aircraft (Singapore Airlines) will continue to join the Navy, giving the company even greater flexibility to navigate the rescue period.” -Singapore Airlines Via admin traveler

Integration at the beginning of 2021

According to Executive Traveler, Singapore Airlines will begin absorbing the SilkAir Boeing 737 fleet in early 2021. This is what the airline has said so far between January and March 2021.

Silk Air’s 737-800s will be repainted as 17 SQ in the August report of Executive Traveler. However, Data from Planespotters.net Only 11 aircraft are expected to be replaced. 2020 is the year of constant change, so don’t be surprised if the numbers are in flux.

There has been a big change It’s been going on for a while now, Airlines,

“Some business and post-office operations have already been integrated, and although the Govt-19 epidemic has curtailed some of our integration plans, we will continue toward SilkAir’s full integration with Singapore Airlines as previously announced.” Singapore Airlines via Executive Traveler

In fact, as Simple Flying announced on November 22, 2018, this process has already been in operation for two years Silk Air gave way to the Scoot before the merger.

Business Class Update

While most travelers prefer to fly on a wider route, Singapore Airlines aims to provide a consistent travel experience across the fleet by establishing lie-flat business class seats on its 737s. These will definitely be Upgrade from Silk Air Restorators. The new seat will be a vantage chair built by Thomson Aero.

Singapore Airlines previously planned to upgrade all SilkAir Boeing 737 aircraft from their regular refurbishers to the popular Vantage model of Thomson Aero.

The acclaimed Thomson Vantage full-flat bed provides maximum passenger comfort while maintaining cabin density. An innovative and highly efficient design, the Vantage is adapted to all Airbus and Boeing single and dual aisle air bases. -Thomson Aero

How do you feel about this move? Do you expect to enjoy air service on a single aisle jet? Let us know in the comments.