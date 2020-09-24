Why fans think popcorn is the queen of rock and roll

Season 4 Fox singing contest A masked singer It was aired for the first time on September 24th, and a powerful participant that viewers think they recognize appeared. Popcorn may look elegant and sweet, but her voice convinced fans that she was legendary. Rock and roll queen.

The Popcorn on’The Masked Singer’ Season 4 | Fox

Popcorn clues so far

When it comes A masked singer, Every detail matters. In the participant’s over the top costume Coded clue package And the song selection, the viewer should pay attention to every detail to figure out who is under each mask.

So far, Popcorn has only mentioned a few things that can help you reveal your identity. In the clue package, she first reveals that she is from New York City. And the phrase “Snack in the City” is displayed throughout.

“In no time I made a career in love,” she says with a thick New York accent. “In the end, I went to an exotic place with royalty in a little pop cutting photos in Vogue, in a jet setting. So you might think I’m a little cheap, but I worked hard for what I got.”

The package contains images of bitten apples, snakes and meatloaf. There is also a fish with gold hoop earrings and a tiger lying in bed. And pops cones can be seen later standing in front of the merry-go-round with “Proud Mary” written above.

At the first performance, Popcorn sang Pink’s “What About Us”. The judges hit the floor with her powerful vocals and everyone could say she was a seasoned singer.

Who is Popcorn?

After seeing the popcorn performance and clue package A masked singer The judges made a guess. Noting the mention of tigers and royalty, Ken Jeong wondered if she was Tiger King star Carol Baskin.

Jenny McCarthy, with a velvety voice and nodding “Proud Mary,” thought she was Tina Turner. Nicole Scherzinger may be Mary J. Blige, but said she saw basketball.

Some’masked singer’ fans think popcorn is the rock and roll queen, Tina Turner

A masked singer Amaze fans with Grammy-winning legends such as Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight. So after listening to her voice and deciphering the clues, some fans believe that popcorn is nothing but Tina Turner, the queen of rock and roll.

“Tina Turner-she’s the rock and roll queen.” Reddit fan wrote. Her ex, Ike, belonged to the group King’s of Rhythm. ‘What’s Love Got To Do It’ and’Proud Mary’ are some of her hits. The remastered album came out of her and the Ike song King and tiger. And she did something with’Tiger’s Eye’. Maybe I recorded it someday.”

“Of course Tina Turner!” Another Redditor suggested.. “The’Merry Go Round’ clue was called’Proud Merry Go Round’… Nod to her song’Proud Mary’. It sounded like her.”

No matter who the popcorn is, it’s safe to assume you won’t unmask it for a while with a voice like her. Fans will have to wait for more clues to see if she really is Turner or someone else. New episode of A masked singer It airs on FOX Wednesday at 8pm EST.