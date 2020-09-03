Why Marie Osmond Drops’The Talk’ After A Season

Mario mond As a co-host of the CBS Weekly Talk Show, he is leaving’The Talk’ in one season. She is currently working on other projects, including a new show on ViacomCBS.

“Marie is a competent professional. Thanks to her for sharing her personal experiences, insights, and incredible talents with the audience,” CBS said in a statement to Deadline. “We miss her humor, kindness, good nature and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Osmond’s departure begins when “The Talk” closes its summer closure ahead of the start of season 11 production later this month. Also during the break, John Redmann, executive producer and show runner of “The Talk” for a long time left after 10 seasons. Redmann’s replacement will be announced prior to the show’s return to production.

The exit of “The Talk” Match life’s milestones For Osmond (age 60) and her family

“One of the highlights of my year in’The Talk’ was working with my dear friend John Redmann. I’m happy to continue to work with you on the many projects we are developing. And my husband and I just took the last two kids to college, and we looked at each other, laughed and remembered that we haven’t been this alone since 1982!! So at this stage of my life I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandchildren.”

Osmond took the vacant place. End of “The Talk” producer Sara Gilbert Joined panelists Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood during the weekly speaker’s 10th season in September 2019. She was no stranger to the show and has been hosted by guests more than 40 times over the years.

After Osmond leaves, “The Talk” is expected to begin a new season with the rest of the panelists until a new co-host is appointed.

Osmond starred in Lifetime’s holiday movie “The Christmas Edition” and developed two more. She also co-starred in the 2019 lifetime holiday movie’The Road Home for Christmas’.