Why the second start of the World Series 2020-series is Clayton Kershaw’s real postseason issue

The narrative goes through October every year, with the terrible twists and turns of the Stephen King novel, a constant linking each postseason over the past eight years with the previous one. will Clayton Kershaw, The best pitcher of his generation, will he finally celebrate the World Series title with his teammates?

Kershaw came back to the mound for Match 5 on Sunday, and after losing Saturday night took the chance to get the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the top. He was effective this postseason with a 2.88 ERA across 13 strikeouts and four starts against the Brewers in a wildcard round. But his rough outing was decisive. In Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, he gave up four runs in five innings to win the last three matches when Los Angeles was on the verge of being eliminated. It is noteworthy that Kershaw didn’t pitch any of these three wins. Walker Buehler Now considered the Dodgers’ ace, Kershaw doesn’t have to unfairly win every match for years as expected. He’s still one of the most valuable players on the roster, but the Dodgers have many valuable players.

However, this does not make Kershaw’s beginnings full of conspiracy. I think you’ll find yourself attracted for this year’s Kershaw, even if you’re not a Dodgers fan. In his regular season career, he posted 175-76 and a 2.43 ERA. In his postseason career, he posted a 12-12 ERA of 4.22. In a recent broadcast, I saw a list similar to the one below. Since the Wild Cards emerged in 1995, Kershaw has posted at least 70 innings and is the fifth lowest postseason ERA among pitchers.

David Price: 4.62

Charles the Great: 4.46

Al Head: 4.38

CC Sabatia: 4.28

Clayton Kershaw: 4.22

Jack grain key: 4.22

It is among 36 pitchers. Mariano Rivera Madison Bum Garner 2nd place, cut sealing 3rd place. Of course, what makes the above rankings stand out even more is the difference between the post-season ERA and the player’s career ERA.

Price: +1.31

Loud: -0.05

Head: +0.58

Sabatia: +0.54

Kershaw: +1.79

Greinke: +0.85

Kershaw was so dominant in the regular season that made his results even more disappointing in the playoffs. Besides, he is stuck in impossible standards. He is expected to replicate the heroic performances of world series legends such as Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson. They pitch in different eras and care if they only have to pitch one series a year, or they have to match his October match. Contemporary and rival Bumganer participated in the Giants in 2014.

The start of the Sunday night will be a big test for Kershaw for another important reason. This is the first time he will be making his second start in the series this postseason. I had the theory that most of Kershaw’s postseason struggles came when he met the second team in the series. Before putting the theory on paper, I checked the numbers. I went back to 2013, where Kershaw pitched in the first postseason after he became the best pitcher in the game.

First game in the series: 102⅔ IP, 78 H, 44 R, 42 ER, 23 BB, 118 SO, 14 HR, 3.15 ERA

Follow-up appearances: IP 65⅓, 55 H, 37 R, 34 ER, 16 BB, 72 SO, 11 HR, 5.44 ERA

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

So the theory holds. Kershaw’s major problems were mostly second. I heard people say. Kershaw was strongly pushed back in the postseason, and at the beginning of this run he took a three-day break, which gave him several reliefs along the way. It is true. That Was Don Mattingly and Dave Roberts pushed hard. The problem with that theory is that Kershaw actually did a good short break. He made four starting starts with a three-day break from Game 4 of the Division series and the second start of the series.

2013 NLDS vs. Braves: 6 IP, 0 ER, 6 SO

2014 NLDS vs. Cardinal: 6 IP, 3 ER, 9 SO

2015 NLDS vs. Mets: 7 IP, 1 ER, 8 SO

2016 NLDS vs. National: 6.2 IP, 5 ER, 11 SO

That’s a 3.16 ERA and even a match against the Nationals is a bit misleading. He left with two outs and a base in the 7th inning, but the bullpen allowed all three runners to score. That was the year he got his last 2 outs in Game 5 for a save. Then he started Game 2 of NLCS on 2 days of rest (or 4 days of rest after starting Game 4). I know that? He scored 7 lossless innings against the Cubs. It was at Game 6, the second start of the series, that the Cubs scored 2 homers and 5 runs in 5 innings.

Therefore, I cannot bear the fact that a short break hurts Kershaw. Now there may be a cumulative effect here. When he met the Cubs in Game 6, he was probably cheered up. I keep wondering if seeing Kershaw a second time in a short amount of time will help the other person. Part of the mystery against Kershaw is that he doesn’t look like any other pitcher with his hesitation and his wind-up and over-top delivery. The familiarity of seeing him again a few days later can help. Similar to the third striker jumping through the order. (Some of them are pitcher fatigue, but some are because batters have already seen the pitcher in two at-bats).

I went back to the 2015 postseason and checked the number of starters and second starters in the series. This is 80 pitchers (and 81 second starters, Corey Kluber Started three times in the 2016 World Series).

First start: IP 444⅓, 344 H, 160 R, 153 ER, 148 BB, 454 SO, 51 HR, 3.12 ERA

Second start: IP 399⅓, 338 H, 181 R, 168 ER, 138 BB, 434 SO, 61 HR, 3.79 ERA

That’s right. The pitchers don’t do the second best in the series. Their average pitch fell from 5.6 to 4.9. Home runs per 9 innings ranged from 1.03 to 1.37. Their ERA rose 0.67 points, but Kershaw’s ERA increased 2.29 points.

It’s important to note that Kershaw didn’t pitch as bad as his ERA suggests. It compares his second starting number to 81 starting starts per 9 innings.

Kershaw: 7.6 H, 2.2 BB, 9.9 SO, 1.52 HR, 5.44 ERA

Others: 7.6 H, 3.1 BB, 9.8 SO, 1.37 HR, 3.79 ERA

His raw numbers are basically the same as the control, except for ERA. Whatever the reason, his scoring in the postseason too often comes with a crooked number or 1 inning.

Anyway, the Dodgers know this. Roberts won’t allow him to go too long, and the Dodgers have a lot of weapons in their bullpen. In four starts this postseason, Kershaw threw 93, 87, 87 and 78 pitches. He will rest for 4 days. He gave up only 2 hits in 6 innings in a Game 1 win against Rays. All signs point to another good start. I hope.