Why this subtle clue to Jim and Pam left Jenna Fischer speechless —’I Just Got Chills’

Pan office Always knew Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly Even if it took some time to get the timing right, it was destined to end together. When one of Jenna Fischer’s co-stars pointed out a subtle hint that Pam was thinking about Jim long before they got together, the actor said it gave her chills.

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly and John Krasinski as Jim Halpert in’The Office’ | Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The director of’The Office’ stopped production to get Pam’s art right.

During the September 23 episode of Office lady Podcast Fischer and co-host Angela Kinsey took an in-depth look at season 3 episode “Business School”. Some of the related episodes Pam’s Local Art Show And how her colleagues didn’t support her,

Because the art on display that Oscar’s boyfriend Gil called “Motel Art” was not inspired but rights. The episode’s director, Joss Whedon, stopped producing because he didn’t like one of the watercolor paintings.

Writer Brent Forrester explained the story behind him. Office lady There was a “crisis in one of the watercolor paintings” created by the show’s art department. Whedon felt strongly that church paintings shouldn’t be in the lineup because it doesn’t fit Pam’s personality. “He felt it was out of character for her,” Forrester said.

As a result, they stopped production, found an art student classroom, and paid a woman to stapler paintings.

Joss Whedon did not want to regret the decision.

Forrester later asked Whedon why these little background details were so important to him.

“He said this. ‘Brent, from my experience as a director, I felt strongly about the details of the shoot and because of the time pressure I was able to persuade. 100%, I was very sorry for making that choice. ‘” Forrester told him Whedon.

Whedon also explained to the writer how the lesson always goes with him, saying, “As a director, I understand that when I feel something strong, I should never compromise.

Pam’s art show has a little detail about Jim.

One of Pam’s art show pieces has little details that tell about her future with Jim. Fischer himself did not even identify.

Fisher explained how Stapler’s watercolors stand out most to her when watching the episode.

“Me too,” said Kinsey. “Pam is what Pam would have done because we already established it, drawing something in her world and sketching a tape dispenser. And Jim… I think that stapler also represents Jim. Jim put the stapler in a mold with Dwight’s gel.”

“I didn’t think of that,” said Fischer.

“Because Pam was thinking of Jim, I thought he drew that stapler,” Kinsey said.

Fisher was startled, and paused for a moment. “I just got creepy.”