Why Video Game Sequels Aren’t Always Better

With Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil 8, Elder Scrolls 6 and GTA 6 around the corner, alongside other franchises (both by studios and indie developers), it’s clear that gamers aren’t averse to the idea of a sequel. After all, once we play through a sequel it can often be difficult to go back to its predecessor given all the quality-of-life improvements implemented alongside its new story and features. But, that said, we’re all played a sequel that didn’t live up to the hype and had us grabbing the first game back off the shelf.

So, let’s dive into why this might be.

What Sequels Do Well

Before we can understand why sequels can let us down, let’s unpick the things that make the vast majority of sequels superior to their predecessors.

Technological Improvements

Gaming is intrinsically tied to technologies, and it’s inevitable that as we progress through time we are going to get more and more technologically advanced. These technological advances manifest in many different ways, but the most obvious of which is graphics. Whether it’s gawking at textures, particles, effects or a whole new world to explore, almost every sequel is going to better the graphics of their predecessor—just by having better tools to do so.

Bigger Budgets

Like film and other media, most games are inherently tied to commerce meaning that if there is a sequel, chances are the first game made the developers a pretty penny. Because of this, developers can often afford to scale-up sequels, providing greater technical fidelity, more features, larger worlds, better voice acting and much more. We hate to say it, but yes—more money can often equal a better game.

Gameplay Improvements

If you’ve been struggling with some less-than-ideal controls, a system that always bugs out or exploits which make a game’s fun plummet to zero, chances are that the developers will fix all this and more in a sequel. Not only this, but creating a sequel also allows developers to go over all the complex systems they made and refine them even further, making aiming feel snappier, turning more responsive and simply buffing up all the systems on show.

New Features

Alongside refining what’s there, sequels will often add a lot more in. Take a look at GTA V or Guild Wars 2—both introduce much larger, more complex and more dynamic worlds for you to explore on your own or with friends. But this boils down to even the smallest game.

Then Why Are Some Sequels Worse?

While most sequels will be set up for success—let’s face it, nobody wants a sequel to be worse, least of all the developers—some can fall flat and become sore spots for fans of a franchise or original title.

This can most easily be seen through RuneScape. Despite the original game, first released in 2001, having been updated to RuneScape 3, players insisted on turning back the clock spurring on the release of Old School RuneScape (OSRS) which now has a higher player count than the more recent version. So, the question is: why do people prefer the older versions like this?

Before we answer this, if you’re a fan of OSRS or are looking to give it a go for the very first time, head over to ElDorado.gg where you can get your hands on a fresh OSRS account, epic items, or even boosting OSRS account. Don’t worry, if you are one of the few who prefer RuneScape 3 you’re welcome too with all the same services just a click away.

Graphical Changes

Better graphics are always better, right? Eh, not really. While technological changes can bring worlds into 3D, increase their polygon count and create much more visually impressive worlds this isn’t the only factor we have to talk about. Sequels can also see themselves remixing graphical styles: think Zelda’s Twilight Princess versus Wind Waker, Dark Souls 2 versus Dark Souls, or, for you connoisseurs, Nidhogg 2 versus Nidhogg. All these sequels have been slammed for their graphics not because they were technically worse—in fact in all cases they’re technically better—but because the opted to shift the style making the whole mood of the game feel different.

If you’re still not convinced by this, take a look at Earthworm Jim 3D versus the original 1994 game!

Narrative and Feeling

While games are about gameplay, a large amount of games are also about narrative and the experience of playing the game. If you’ll indulge me in a legacy example, let’s take a look at Halo and Halo 2, most players will testify to the original Halo being the quintessential version in the series. While Halo 2’s story taps into much grander themes, is much more expansive, has you playing as two different species and introduces many, many new systems, weapons and vehicles; Halo 1 is just a better game for most. It can be hard to explain why, but in this example Halo was one of the first times many gamers experienced a fully-fledged action-heavy story set in space. It was exciting! An because Halo 2 simply delivered much more of the same, it could never quite live up to the hype.

But this also ties into the next point.

Nostalgia

While all gamers will try to deny it at some point, sometimes original games are simply better due to Nostalgia. To look at Halo, again, I remember the very first time I played Halo in an internet café as a young boy attending my friend’s birthday party—and nothing can take away from the nostalgia I have to that LAN party.

In a similar way, many players simply prefer the older version of RuneScape: it’s what they know, love and is in the version of the world they have spent hours upon hours exploring.

Purity

Underneath the intangible feelings of nostalgia and gameplay feel, it’s hard to deny that sometimes original games are better for just being simpler. While sequels may add multiplayer modes, give you a thousand more weapons, provide you with moral decisions or add enough realism to force you to a toilet every few minutes, sometimes a simpler experience can simply yield a better game. An example I always think for this is Portal versus Portal 2. Sure, Portal 2 is an amazing game which you can play singleplayer and multiplayer, it has great voice acting by an international cast of stars, its graphics are better, its story more complex…but it just lacks the purity of the original game. In the original Portal you navigate a sublime sci-fi world without words, tackling tricky puzzles with this fascinatingly satisfying mechanic, take part in a simple story and fall in love with your companion cube for no real reason. It may be simpler, but, for me, it is by far the better of the two games. If you haven’t played the first Portal and want to try out, you can check for Portal cd key to get your gameplay started.

Don’t get us wrong, sequels are great—especially in gaming. They allow players to continue exploring worlds, stories and characters they’ve fallen in love with while innovating gameplay systems in the process. But the next time your favourite series announces that they’re going for a sequel, remember to brace yourself—it may not be all it’s cracked up to be.