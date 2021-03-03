Will Smith may have a drastic career change

Will Smith may still be interested in moving to Washington.

In a recent episode of Pat Save America, the movie star told co-host John Pavro that he would one day consider entering politics.

“I will definitely do my part, whether it’s artistically or at some point getting into the political arena,” he said.

Smith appeared on the political podcast to promote the Netflix USA: Fight for Freedom series, which explores gaining equal rights through the lens of the 14th Amendment.

Will Smith says he is looking for ways to heal America after the assassination of George Floyd, a friend who taught him about the 14th Amendment.

“The 14th Amendment is fundamentally central to what we think when we think of ourselves as Americans,” Smith told Favreau.

“The 14th Amendment is like the Comprehensive Amendment, which makes it clear that all Americans are equal before the law.”

The revelation prompted Will Smith to produce and present a six-part documentary series in the hope that education would help mitigate the dangers of racism in the United States.

“Ignorance can educate. Evil is a very difficult issue, ”Smith said.

“Fortunately, ignorance outweighs blatant evil.”

Will Smith told Fawcett that he was very optimistic about the pace behind Black Lives Matter and Equality for All.

“I am just happy to be free. I have hope. I hope there is understanding among the people. I believe in the possibility of reconciliation. “

The president threw his hat on the ring and said he was not in a hurry yet.

“For now, I’m going to let that office look a little cleaner.”

USA: The Fight for Freedom is now available on Netflix, featuring Mahershala Ali, Lavern Cox, Larry Wilmore, David Dix, Point Pascal, Lena Weide, Samira Wiley and Samuel L. Featuring stars including Jackson.