Will Smith opens a feud with Janet Hubert at the Red Table talk

Photo: Facebook.com/RedTableTalk

Will Smith ‘S Emotional conversation With Janet Hubert Wednesday The new prince of Bel-Erin The reunion of the actors already felt like one Red table talk. Friday, actor Pulled a whole jata And took himself Red table Discuss why, exactly, he made the original Aunt Viv so dirty Almost thirty years ago. Smith joined Dr. Ramani Durvasula of YouTube He was sitting with Hubert When reunited, dig deeper into his behavior as a rising sitcom star, claiming that Hubert had ruined his life and that he was transformed as a result The new prince Presented by Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Smith talks in detail about the consequences of being raised by his abusive father, and his deep sense of insecurity and insecurity when it comes to the power of his influence in the production of the show. “At my‘ boy in me ’level, I need mummy to think I’m great,” he says, wanting Hubert’s approval. “Then as soon as I realized she wasn’t there, my dragon woke up.” When the actress denied her behavior, Smith said that Hubert had wreaked havoc on her professional future. As she says to Smith during the reunion conversation, “You’re the big star, you know? I’m the little black bitch. “

However, the former coasters seem to have gained something from making amendments after decades of animosity. “I thank you so much for all the love and understanding shown,” Hubert said Tweeted on Thursday. “The desire and the team allowed me to participate in what I wanted, to be comfortable doing it. After 27 years of being disconnected we were all different people. It was so much fun to see everyone, life was so short!”