Windows 10: Check out the new Icons and File Explorer!

Microsoft spends a lot of time creating the new Sun Fence update that many, including us, refer to as the new Windows. After all the changes will be more obvious than many. We have a new start menu, redesigned interface with many components and many improvements. Apps also take a swipe, and today we get a taste of the new Windows 10 File Explorer.

Windows 10: Check out the new File Explorer now!

From the very beginning, the new fluent design of the new Windows comes in Windows folders and applications. As you can see in the pictures below, Microsoft tests the redesigned icons for documents, downloads, videos, music, recycling and other folders in File Explorer.

The idea is to make everything more attractive and above all more colorful. At this point, the icons are smooth.

However, the main file explorer icon has not changed due to the May 2020 update, but it may still change.

There is another innovation in the field of applications. Windows Notepad is a standalone application updated by the Microsoft Store.

Notepad: This is the first major change from the new Windows 10!

The app received a lot of attention last year when it was updated with new features. However, with built-in 21337 or higher, it will become a standalone application and updates will come directly from the Microsoft Store.

Without a doubt, this is a step in the right direction. This is because we do not have to wait to receive messages on this application as mentioned in the Windows Updates Site WindowsLatest.

Very long wedding

The Notepad Included in Windows since the first version of Windows was introduced. Since then it has always been updated with each release of the latest version of the operating system. Now we better control the end of the line, the most effective search and indicator for unsaved content.

The new Notepad as a standalone application only runs on newer Windows.

